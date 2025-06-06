Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 5 June 2025 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 91.27p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 96.31p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 106.50p
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
6 June 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire