ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

"I am humbled by the way that our team, in partnership with our customers, performed this quarter," said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO. "The quality and breadth of execution underscore our opportunity to transform the lives of every hardworking contractor in the trades."

"The ROI we deliver to our customers continues to be our greatest advantage," said Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President, "We're building a series of stacking S-curves to put ourselves in a position to deliver transformative customer outcomes, and each of our four primary areas of focus this year are off to a strong start."

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Fiscal First Quarter 2025 (in millions, except percentages and GTV) Gross transaction volume ("GTV") (in billions) $ 17.7 $ 14.5 YOY GTV growth 22 % 23 % Total revenue $ 215.7 $ 170.3 YOY revenue growth 27 % 25 % Platform revenue $ 208.0 $ 163.2 YOY platform revenue growth 27 % 27 % GAAP loss from operations $ (49.5 ) $ (53.4 ) Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 16.2 $ 3.3 Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 7.5 % 1.9 % Net cash used in operating activities $ (14.6 ) $ (19.2 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow (1) $ (22.3 ) $ (24.6 ) Net dollar retention > 110% > 110%

(1)This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" below for additional information.



Fiscal Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook:

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and for the full fiscal year 2026, the Company currently expects:

Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Full Fiscal Year 2026 (in millions) Total revenue $228 - $230 $910 - $920 Non-GAAP income from operations(2) $17 - $18 $54 - $59

(2) ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP loss from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 or for the full fiscal year 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.



Conference Call Information:

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found here . The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan's investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com .

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.servicetitan.com for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential" "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan's financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending July 31, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. ServiceTitan's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 as filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal first 2026 quarter ended April 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Revenue: Platform $ 207,982 $ 163,225 Professional services and other 7,710 7,103 Total revenue 215,692 170,328 Cost of revenue: Platform 50,037 47,757 Professional services and other 17,259 16,591 Total cost of revenue 67,296 64,348 Gross profit 148,396 105,980 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 69,223 57,601 Research and development 69,140 58,613 General and administrative 59,569 43,194 Total operating expenses 197,932 159,408 Loss from operations (49,536 ) (53,428 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (2,035 ) (4,128 ) Interest income 4,940 1,696 Other income, net 501 227 Total other income (expense), net 3,406 (2,205 ) Loss before income taxes (46,130 ) (55,633 ) Provision for income taxes 234 406 Net loss (46,364 ) (56,039 ) Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders - (12,987 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (46,364 ) $ (69,026 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (2.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 90,334,442 34,175,068 Disaggregated Revenue Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Subscription $ 162,717 $ 126,034 Usage 45,265 37,191 Platform revenue 207,982 163,225 Professional services and other 7,710 7,103 Total revenue $ 215,692 $ 170,328

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) As of April 30, January 31, 2025 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 420,265 $ 441,802 Restricted cash 210 711 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,095 and $4,698 as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 46,016 44,469 Deferred contract costs, current 12,495 11,554 Contract assets 47,267 45,926 Prepaid expenses 23,548 24,791 Other current assets 3,172 3,513 Total current assets 552,973 572,766 Restricted cash, noncurrent 417 333 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 12,069 10,608 Property and equipment, net 48,203 56,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,266 24,025 Internal-use software, net 36,590 35,775 Intangible assets, net 203,570 214,952 Goodwill 845,836 845,836 Other assets 7,472 7,686 Total assets $ 1,727,396 $ 1,768,648 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 44,040 $ 40,182 Accrued personnel related expenses 37,970 80,160 Deferred revenue, current 16,374 16,803 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,387 12,996 Short-term debt 1,073 1,073 Other current liabilities 2,990 1,902 Total current liabilities 114,834 153,116 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 44,297 47,327 Long-term debt, net 103,866 104,014 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,470 9,607 Total liabilities 273,467 314,064 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025 - - Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 77,236,670 shares and 76,644,240 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 78 77 Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 13,404,097 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025 13 13 Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025 - - Additional paid-in capital 2,605,932 2,560,224 Accumulated deficit (1,152,094 ) (1,105,730 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,453,929 1,454,584 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,727,396 $ 1,768,648

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities Net loss $ (46,364 ) $ (56,039 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities Depreciation and amortization expense 19,955 19,731 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,336 2,587 Noncash operating lease expense 1,352 1,772 Stock-based compensation expense 43,749 19,939 Loss on impairment and disposal of assets 8,060 20,131 Change in valuation of contingent consideration - (30 ) Deferred income taxes 646 738 Amortization of debt issuance costs 120 58 Provision for credit losses 3,723 723 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (5,270 ) (4,561 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,671 1,924 Deferred contract costs (5,739 ) (2,147 ) Contract assets (1,341 ) (1,071 ) Other assets 508 280 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 4,001 4,336 Accrued personnel related expenses (40,632 ) (27,213 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,153 ) (1,045 ) Other liabilities 1,237 895 Deferred revenue (429 ) (232 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,570 ) (19,224 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Capitalized internal-use software (6,472 ) (4,785 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,292 ) (628 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (1,184 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,764 ) (6,597 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities Payment of contingent consideration - (165 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,181 1,440 Payment of debt arrangements (268 ) (450 ) Payment of deferred initial public offering costs (533 ) (627 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units - (5,306 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 380 (5,108 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,954 ) (30,929 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 442,846 148,863 End of period $ 420,892 $ 117,934

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU's granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.

We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU's granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.

We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Restructuring charges. To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.

To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Loss on operating lease assets. We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.

We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods. Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.





Non-GAAP EPS

We define non-GAAP basic EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding giving effect to the weighted average of all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and acquisition indemnity shares withheld. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury method.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.

ServiceTitan, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Three Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 157,945 $ 115,468 $ (9,549 ) $ (9,488 ) $ 148,396 $ 105,980 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 1,398 1,142 1,384 869 2,782 2,011 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,533 5,303 334 784 5,867 6,087 Restructuring charges - 386 - 129 - 515 Loss on operating lease assets 960 2,828 751 1,318 1,711 4,146 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 165,836 $ 125,127 $ (7,080 ) $ (6,388 ) $ 158,756 $ 118,739

Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Three Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP gross margin 75.9 % 70.7 % (123.9 )% (133.6 )% 68.8 % 62.2 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 0.7 % 0.7 % 18.0 % 12.2 % 1.3 % 1.2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.7 % 3.2 % 4.3 % 11.0 % 2.7 % 3.6 % Restructuring charges 0.0 % 0.2 % 0.0 % 1.8 % 0.0 % 0.3 % Loss on operating lease assets 0.5 % 1.7 % 9.7 % 18.6 % 0.8 % 2.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin* 79.7 % 76.7 % (91.8 )% (89.9 )% 73.6 % 69.7 %

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.



Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 69,223 $ 57,601 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (5,568 ) (3,575 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5,515 ) (5,450 ) Restructuring charges - (292 ) Loss on operating lease assets (1,765 ) (3,649 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 56,375 $ 44,635





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) GAAP research and development expense $ 69,140 $ 58,613 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (12,263 ) (7,758 ) Restructuring charges - (991 ) Loss on operating lease assets (1,679 ) (3,478 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 55,198 $ 46,386





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) GAAP general and administrative expense $ 59,569 $ 43,194 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (12,647 ) (7,228 ) Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs (13,071 ) - Acquisition-related items - (2,054 ) Restructuring charges - (698 ) Loss on operating lease assets (2,877 ) (8,808 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 30,974 $ 24,406





Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) GAAP loss from operations $ (49,536 ) $ (53,428 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 33,260 20,572 Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs 13,071 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,382 11,537 Restructuring charges - 2,496 Acquisition-related items - 2,054 Loss on operating lease assets 8,032 20,081 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 16,209 $ 3,312

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 GAAP operating margin (23.0 )% (31.4 )% Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 15.4 % 12.1 % Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs 6.1 % 0.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.3 % 6.8 % Restructuring charges 0.0 % 1.5 % Acquisition-related items 0.0 % 1.2 % Loss on operating lease assets 3.7 % 11.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin* 7.5 % 1.9 %

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.



Non-GAAP Net Income

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (46,364 ) $ (56,039 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 33,260 20,572 Stock-based compensation expense - Co-Founders performance based RSUs 13,071 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,382 11,537 Restructuring charges - 2,496 Acquisition-related items - 2,054 Loss on operating lease assets 8,032 20,081 Income tax effects related to the above adjustments(3) (1,484 ) (489 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 17,897 $ 212

(3) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.



Non-GAAP EPS

Three Months Ended April 30, 2025 (4) (in thousands, expect share and per share amounts) Numerator Non-GAAP net income $ 17,897 Denominator Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 90,334,442 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock-based awards 7,893,378 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 98,227,820 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.20 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.18

(4) ServiceTitan has not provided prior year non-GAAP EPS for the comparative three month period ended April 30, 2024 because it does not believe such disclosure would provide meaningful supplemental information regarding an EPS trend due to the redeemable convertible preferred stock that was outstanding prior to our IPO.



Free Cash Flow