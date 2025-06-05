VEON Ltd.: Kyivstar Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results in Conjunction with its Nasdaq Listing Process

Total operating revenue reaches USD 255 million or UAH 10.6 billion, up 37.1% year-on-year in USD and 49.6% in local currency terms

Profit for the period amounts to USD 44 million, up 22.2% year-on-year in USD and 33.7% in local currency terms, with a profit margin of 17.3%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 reaches USD 140 million, up 50.5% year-on-year in USD and 64.6% in local currency terms, with an adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 54.9%

KYIV, Ukraine, June 5, 2025 - Kyivstar Group, Ukraine's leading digital operator ("Kyivstar Group" or "the Company") and a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON) ("VEON Group" or "VEON"), today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1Q25 1Q24 YoY 1Q25 1Q24 YoY

USD mln or % UAH bln or % Total operating revenue 255 186 37.1% 10.6 7.1 49.6% Profit for the period 44 36 22.2% 1.8 1.4 33.7% Adj. EBITDA1 140 93 50.5% 5.8 3.6 64.6% Average UAH/USD exchange rates: 1Q25: 41.7563 UAH/USD; 1Q24: 38.1727 UAH/USD

End-of period UAH/USD exchange rates as of March 31, 2025: 41.4787 UAH/USD; as of March 31, 2024: 39.2214 UAH/USD

1For more information, see section titled "Presentation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" at the end of this press release, including the reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures.

"Kyivstar Group continues to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders, leveraging our market-leading network and innovative digital services to drive growth," said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar Group. "Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our digital operator strategy, delivering robust financial growth. In parallel, we continue to invest in strategic opportunities that drive Ukraine's digital future, such as the acquisition of Uklon and increasing our stake in Helsi. We are excited to complement this operational performance with the continued progress towards our plans to list Kyivstar Group on the Nasdaq Stock Market."

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Robust Revenue Growth : Total operating revenue for 1Q25 was USD 255 million, up 37.1% year-on-year in USD and 49.6% year-on-year in local currency terms. This result includes the impact of the customer appreciation program undertaken by the Company in the first quarter of 2024 following a cyber security incident at the end of 2023, which lowered revenue in the first quarter of 2024 by an estimated USD 46 million (UAH 1.7 billion) in value. Excluding the impact of the customer appreciation program, local currency revenue growth was 20.1% year-on-year in 1Q25.

: The Multiplay customer base, which are customers who use at least one digital application in addition to 4G data and voice connectivity, was up by 40.7% year-on-year to 6.1 million customers, and represented 29.5% of one-month-active mobile customers reflecting increased adoption of digital products. Digital Services Users: Total digital monthly active users across Kyivstar Group's digital applications MyKyivstar, Kyivstar TV and Helsi reached 10.3 million in 1Q25, up 32.9% from 7.7 million a year earlier.

Strategic Milestones:

Announced business combination agreement with Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: CCIR) ("Cohen Circle"), beginning the process for Kyivstar Group to be the only pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity on U.S. stock markets.

Completed the acquisition of Uklon, a leading Ukrainian ride-hailing and delivery platform, for approximately USD 155.2 million in April 2025. Uklon operates in 28 cities across Ukraine and facilitated more than 100 million rides and 3 million deliveries in 2024, and also provides ride-hailing services in Uzbekistan.

Increased ownership stake in Helsi, Ukraine's largest digital platform, from 69.99% to 97.99% in May 2025. Helsi is a digital data management platform supporting the provision of healthcare services and improving patients' access to healthcare with over 9.4 million appointments booked in the year ended December 31, 2024.

The results announcement is made concurrently with Kyivstar Group and VEON Holdings B.V.'s filing of a registration statement on Form F-4 ((File No. 333-287802) in conjunction with Kyivstar's anticipated listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") following the anticipated completion of a business combination with Cohen Circle that was previously announced on March 18, 2025.

With the announcement of its 1Q2025 results, Kyivstar Group also updated the investor presentation available to its potential investors. A copy of the investor presentation will be available on a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Cohen Circle with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Presentation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Performance Metrics

In addition to the results provided in accordance with IFRS throughout this press release, Kyivstar Group has provided the non-IFRS financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"), as well as key performance indicators mobile ARPU, multiplay customers and total digital MAU.

The Non-IFRS Financial Measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of the Kyivstar Group financial results in accordance with IFRS. The Non-IFRS Financial Measures may not be comparable to other similarly entitled measures computed by other companies.

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which are profit for the period and profit margin, respectively:

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measures, which are profit for the period and profit margin, respectively:

Three months ended

March 31,

2025 Three months ended

March 31,

2024 (USD in millions) Profit for the period 44 36

Income taxes 14 9

Profit before tax 58 45

Depreciation 31 31

Amortization 13 12

Impairment, net 2 1

Finance costs 21 21

Finance income (7) (8)

Other non-operating gain/(loss), net 1 (1)

Net foreign exchange (loss)/gain 21 (8)

Adjusted EBITDA 140 93

Profit margin 17% 19%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 55% 50%



Key Performance Indicators

Mobile ARPU measures the monthly average revenue per mobile user. Kyivstar Group calculates mobile ARPU by dividing its mobile service revenue (excluding guest roaming and wholesale interconnection revenue) during the relevant period by the average number of its mobile customers during the period and dividing by the number of months in that period. Mobile service revenue used to calculate mobile ARPU excludes guest roaming and wholesale interconnection revenue, as this revenue is not generated by Kyivstar Group's customers but are proceeds received by other operators for the services received by its subscribers.

Multiplay customers are doubleplay 4G customers who also used one or more of Kyivstar Group's digital products at any time during the one month prior to such measurement date.

Total digital MAU is a gross total cumulative MAU of applications offered. Under this metric, a single individual who is active in more than one application is counted as a separate MAU under each such application, such that the total digital MAUs may include individuals being counted more than once.

