Vail Resorts, Inc.: Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results, Provides Updated Fiscal 2025 Guidance, and Provides Early Season Pass Sales Results

Highlights

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $392.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $362.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Resort Reported EBITDA was $647.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, which included $4.2 million of one-time costs related to the previously announced two-year resource efficiency transformation plan and $0.1 million of acquisition and integration related expenses. In the same period in the prior year, Resort Reported EBITDA was $654.4 million, which included $1.3 million of acquisition related expenses.

The Company updated its fiscal 2025 guidance and is now expecting net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to be between $264 million and $298 million and Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $831 million and $851 million, which includes an estimated $15 million of one-time costs in support of the Company's resource efficiency transformation plan, an estimated $9 million in one-time costs related to the Company's previously announced Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition, and an estimated $1 million of acquisition and integration related expenses specific to Crans-Montana. In addition, compared to the original fiscal 2025 guidance, the updated guidance includes an estimated $7 million Resort Reported EBITDA impact from declines in foreign exchange rates.

Pass product sales through May 27, 2025 for the upcoming 2025/2026 North American ski season decreased approximately 1% in units and increased approximately 2% in sales dollars as compared to the prior year period through May 28, 2024. Pass product sales are adjusted to eliminate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates by applying current U.S. dollar exchange rates to both current period and prior period sales for Whistler Blackcomb.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on July 9, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2025, and the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares during the quarter at an average price of approximately $161 per share for a total of $30 million. The Board of Directors increased the Company's authorization for share repurchases by 1.5 million shares to approximately 2.8 million shares.

Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2025 third quarter results, Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Results in the quarter reflect the stability provided by our season pass program as Resort net revenue, excluding Crans- Montana, remained consistent with prior year even as visitation declined 7%. In March and April, destination visitation among pre-committed passholder guests improved as expected. However, visitation from uncommitted lift ticket guests was below expectations. Ancillary spend per destination guest visit was strong across our ski school and dining businesses throughout the quarter, while overall revenue in our ancillary businesses was impacted by the lower visitation.

"Our performance throughout the 2024/2025 North American ski season reflects the strength of our advance commitment strategy, strong destination guest spending, and the impact of our resource efficiency transformation plan. The Company achieved 3% growth in Resort Reported EBITDA year-to-date despite total skier visits declining 3% across our North American destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas from the beginning of the ski season through April 30, 2025. North American visitation reflects the benefit of improved conditions in the second quarter relative to the prior year, offset by the expected decline in visitation from selling fewer pass units this season. For the year-to-date period, Resort net revenue increased 3% driven by a 4% increase in season pass revenue and increased ancillary spend per guest across our ski school and dining businesses. Resort Reported EBITDA year-to-date also reflects strong cost discipline, including savings from the resource efficiency transformation plan. The Company's full year Resort Reported EBITDA growth is partially offset by $15 million of expected increased costs from company-wide performance-based management incentive plan expense that was not earned in the prior year, of which $12 million has been incurred through the fiscal third quarter, and $6 million expected unfavorable EBITDA impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, of which $4 million has been incurred through the fiscal third quarter. Overall, the results demonstrate the strength and resilience of the Company's business model, supported by its expansive resort network and loyal guest base, even as the Company's western North American destination resorts experienced a decline in visitation, with outsized impacts from a decline in lift ticket guests.

"Through the 2024/2025 North American ski season, guest satisfaction scores across our destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas were strong and consistent with prior year, excluding Park City Mountain. As a result of the investments we continue to make in our teams, the Company achieved record front line return rates and strong employee engagement scores across our mountain resorts during the winter season."

Regarding the Company's resource efficiency transformation plan, Katz said, "Vail Resorts is on track to achieve its two-year resource efficiency transformation plan, which was announced in September 2024. The two-year resource efficiency transformation plan is designed to improve organizational effectiveness and scale for operating leverage as the Company grows. Through the three pillars of scaled operations, global shared services, and expanded workforce management, the Company expects $100 million in annualized cost efficiencies by the end of its 2026 fiscal year. The Company now expects to deliver approximately $35 million of efficiencies before one-time operating expenses in fiscal year 2025, which includes $8 million of efficiencies the Company is accelerating into the current fiscal year from its original fiscal year 2026 plan. The Company remains on track to deliver $100 million in annualized cost efficiencies by the end of its fiscal year 2026."

Operating Results

A more complete discussion of our operating results can be found within the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of the Company's Form 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025, which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The following are segment highlights:

Mountain Segment

Total lift revenue increased $24.6 million, or 3.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to $770.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025, which was primarily due to an increase in pass product revenue of 5.5%, primarily driven by an increase in pass pricing for the 2024/2025 North American ski season. Non-pass product lift revenue was flat compared to the prior year and benefited from incremental non-pass revenue from Crans-Montana of $7.9 million and an increase in non-pass effective ticket price ("ETP") (excluding Crans-Montana) of 6.6%, but was offset by decreased non-pass visitation at our North American resorts. Total non-pass ETP, including the impact of Crans-Montana, increased 1.3% compared to the prior year.

Ski school revenue decreased $1.0 million, or 0.6%, driven by decreased skier visitation, partially offset by increased lesson pricing and incremental revenue from Crans-Montana.

Dining revenue increased $1.5 million, or 1.4%, driven by incremental revenue from Crans-Montana, partially offset by decreased skier visitation.

Retail/rental revenue decreased $9.6 million, or 7.8%, for which retail revenues decreased $6.1 million, or 10.1%, driven by lower sales at our on-mountain retail locations, and rental revenues decreased $3.5 million, or 5.5%, each driven by decreased skier visitation.

Operating expense increased $19.2 million, or 3.4%, which was primarily attributable to incremental operating expenses from Crans-Montana and an increase in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by decreased variable expenses associated with decreased revenue upon which those expenses are based.

Mountain Reported EBITDA decreased $3.2 million, or 0.5%, for the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $6.1 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended April 30, 2025 compared to $5.4 million in the same period in the prior year. Mountain segment results also include one-time operating expenses attributable to our resource efficiency transformation plan of $3.9 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025, as well as acquisition and integration related expenses of $0.1 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Lodging Segment

Lodging segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) decreased $3.6 million, or 4.3%, to $78.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from managed condominium rooms as a result of a net reduction in our inventory of available managed condominium rooms proximate to our mountain resorts, as well as decreased demand, which was impacted by decreased destination skier visitation.

Lodging Reported EBITDA decreased $3.5 million, or 22.1%, for the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $0.8 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended April 30, 2025 compared to $0.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Lodging segment results also include one-time operating expenses attributable to our resource efficiency transformation plan of $0.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025.

Resort - Combination of Mountain and Lodging Segments

Resort net revenue was $1,295.4 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025, an increase of $12.3 million as compared to Resort net revenue of $1,283.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Resort Reported EBITDA was $647.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 1.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes one-time operating expenses attributable to our resource efficiency transformation plan of $4.2 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025, as well as $0.1 million of acquisition related expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.3 million of acquisition related expenses for the third quarter of the prior year.

Total Performance

Total net revenue increased $12.3 million, or 1.0%, to $1,295.6 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $392.8 million, or $10.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $362.0 million, or $9.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior year.

Outlook

As a result of the lower than expected lift ticket visitation during the spring period announced on April 24, 2025, and one-time costs related to the CEO transition announced on May 27, 2025, the Company is updating its guidance for fiscal 2025. The Company now expects net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to be between $264 million and $298 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2025 to be between $831 million and $851 million. The guidance reflects the lower than expected lift ticket visitation in the spring period that was partially mitigated by the Company's focus on its resource efficiency transformation plan and strong cost discipline. The updated guidance now includes an estimated $9 million in one-time costs related to the CEO transition, in addition to the estimated $15 million in one-time costs related to the multi-year resource efficiency transformation plan, and the estimated $1 million of acquisition and integration related expenses specific to Crans-Montana. Compared to the original fiscal 2025 guidance, the updated guidance includes an estimated $7 million impact from foreign exchange rates. At the midpoint, the guidance implies an estimated Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2025 to be approximately 28.4% or 29.2% before one-time costs from the resource efficiency transformation plan and CEO transition.

The updated guidance also assumes (1) a continuation of the current economic environment and (2) normal weather conditions and operations throughout the Australian ski season and North America summer season. In addition, the updated guidance also reflects foreign currency exchange rate volatility as compared to the assumptions included in our original guidance provided on September 26, 2024. The updated guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates as of June 4, 2025, including an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, an exchange rate of $0.65 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia, and an exchange rate of $1.21 between the Swiss franc and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans Montana in Switzerland, and does not include any potential impacts related to future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, which may be impacted by tariffs, trade disputes, or other factors.

The following table reflects the forecasted guidance range for the Company's fiscal year ending July 31, 2025 for Total Reported EBITDA (after stock-based compensation expense) and reconciles net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. guidance to such Total Reported EBITDA guidance.



Fiscal 2025 Guidance

(In thousands)

For the Year Ending

July 31, 2025 (6)

Low End

High End

Range

Range Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 264,000

$ 298,000 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,000

15,000 Net income 285,000

313,000 Provision for income taxes (1) 99,000

109,000 Income before income taxes 384,000

422,000 Depreciation and amortization 293,000

289,000 Interest expense, net 171,000

167,000 Other (2) -

(8,000) Total Reported EBITDA $ 848,000

$ 870,000







Mountain Reported EBITDA (3) $ 809,000

$ 827,000 Lodging Reported EBITDA (4) 21,000

23,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (5) 831,000

851,000 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 17,000

19,000 Total Reported EBITDA $ 848,000

$ 870,000



(1) The provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our estimated provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact given that a significant portion of our awards may be in-the-money depending on the current value of the stock price. (2) Our guidance includes certain forward looking known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on present value. Guidance excludes any forward looking change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such change may be material. Separately, the intercompany loan associated with the Whistler Blackcomb transaction requires foreign currency remeasurement to Canadian dollars, the functional currency of Whistler Blackcomb. Our guidance excludes any forward looking change related to foreign currency gains or losses on the intercompany loans, which such change may be material. Additionally, our guidance excludes the impact of any future sales or disposals of land or other assets which are contingent upon future approvals or other outcomes. (3) Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $29 million of stock-based compensation, which includes a portion of allocated expense associated with the acceleration of unvested equity awards associated with the CEO transition. (4) Lodging Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $5 million of stock-based compensation, which includes a portion of allocated expense associated with the acceleration of unvested equity awards associated with the CEO transition. (5) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges. (6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; an exchange rate of $0.65 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of our Australian ski areas; and an exchange rate of $1.21 between the Swiss franc and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

Capital Structure and Allocation Update

As of April 30, 2025, the Company's total liquidity as measured by total cash plus revolver availability and delayed draw term loan availability was approximately $1.6 billion. This includes $467 million of cash on hand, $508 million of U.S. revolver availability and $450 million of U.S. delayed draw term loan availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement, and $215 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement. As of April 30, 2025, the Company's Net Debt was 2.6 times its trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA.

Regarding the return of capital to shareholders, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on Vail Resorts' common stock of $2.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 9, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2025. In addition, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares during the quarter at an average price of approximately $161 per share for a total of $30 million. This amount brings the Company's total fiscal year-to-date repurchases to $70 million for a total of 0.4 million shares. Additionally, the Board of Directors increased the Company's authorization for share repurchases by 1.5 million shares to approximately 2.8 million shares.

Regarding calendar year 2025 capital expenditures, as previously announced, the Company expects its capital plan for calendar year 2025 to be approximately $198 million to $203 million in core capital, before $46 million of growth capital investments at its European resorts, comprised of $42 million at Andermatt-Sedrun and $4 million at Crans-Montana, and $6 million of real estate related capital projects to complete multi-year transformational investments at the key base area portals of Breckenridge Peak 8 and Keystone River Run, and planning investments to support the development of the West Lionshead area into a fourth base village at Vail Mountain. Including European growth capital investments and real estate related capital, the Company plans to invest approximately $249 million to $254 million in calendar year 2025. Key capital investments include the multi-year transformational investment plans at Park City Mountain, which includes the new Sunrise gondola out of the Canyons base area, along with beginner terrain improvements and restaurant upgrades, in addition to the investments at Andermatt-Sedrun and a six-pack lift at Perisher, new functionality for the My Epic App, more advanced AI capabilities for My Epic Assistant, and technology investments across the Company's ancillary businesses.

Commenting on capital allocation, Katz said, "We remain committed to a disciplined and balanced approach as stewards of our shareholders' capital. We continue to prioritize investments that enhance our guest and employee experience, provide high-return capital projects, and enable strategic acquisition opportunities. After these priorities, we focus on returning excess capital to shareholders. In the current environment, the Company looks to balance its approach between share repurchases and dividends. The current dividend level reflects the strong cash flow generation of the business with any future growth in the dividend dependent on a material increase in future cash flows and the Company also maintains an opportunistic approach to share repurchases based on the value of the shares."

Season Pass Sales

Commenting on the Company's season pass sales for the upcoming North American ski season, Katz said "Pass product sales through May 27, 2025 for the upcoming North American ski season decreased approximately 1% in units and increased approximately 2% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 28, 2024. Given elevated levels of macro-economic volatility that occurred throughout the spring selling period, it is currently unknown what, if any, impact that had on early pass decision making. Pass sales dollars are benefiting from the 7% price increase relative to the 2024/2025 season, partially offset by the mix impact from the growth of Epic Day Pass products. Pass product sales are adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar in both periods for Whistler Blackcomb pass sales.

Katz continued, "The slight decline in units relative to the prior year season to date period was primarily driven by new pass holders and lower tenured renewing pass holders, which may reflect delayed decision making due to the macro-economic environment. Epic Day Pass products experienced strong unit growth driven by the strength in renewing pass holders. Overall renewing pass holder product net migration was relatively consistent with the prior three years.

"The majority of our pass selling season is ahead of us, and we believe the full year pass unit and sales dollar trends will be relatively stable with the spring results. We will provide more information about our pass sales results in our September 2025 earnings release."

Regarding Epic Australia Pass sales, Katz commented, "Epic Australia Pass sales through May 28, 2025 increased approximately 20% in units and approximately 8% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 29, 2024. Epic Australia Pass sales are benefitting from the successful introduction of the Epic Australia 4-Day Pass, which is resonating with lower frequency skiers and riders in Australia."

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net revenue:













Mountain and Lodging services and other $ 1,115,031

$ 1,098,619

$ 2,259,172

$ 2,186,506 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining 180,412

184,494

433,537

428,681 Resort net revenue 1,295,443

1,283,113

2,692,709

2,615,187 Real Estate 115

169

349

4,618 Total net revenue 1,295,558

1,283,282

2,693,058

2,619,805 Segment operating expense:













Mountain and Lodging operating expense 483,161

471,182

1,245,010

1,200,928 Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold 59,206

64,439

156,164

161,023 General and administrative 106,011

94,214

327,408

314,953 Resort operating expense 648,378

629,835

1,728,582

1,676,904 Real Estate operating expense 1,662

1,258

4,911

8,115 Total segment operating expense 650,040

631,093

1,733,493

1,685,019 Other operating (expense) income:













Depreciation and amortization (74,618)

(68,486)

(219,358)

(204,613) Gain on sale of real property 7,898

-

24,404

6,285 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (1,900)

(36,500)

(4,079)

(42,957) Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 4,267

(571)

3,031

(3,372) Income from operations 581,165

546,632

763,563

690,129 Mountain equity investment income, net 666

1,093

3,562

1,373 Investment income and other, net 3,154

5,096

8,668

13,643 Foreign currency gain (loss) on intercompany loans 1,702

(2,305)

53

(4,230) Interest expense, net (41,317)

(39,853)

(125,839)

(121,168) Income before provision for income taxes 545,370

510,663

650,007

579,747 Provision for income taxes (131,042)

(129,280)

(159,124)

(151,606) Net income 414,328

381,383

490,883

428,141 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (21,576)

(19,388)

(25,419)

(22,359) Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 392,752

$ 361,995

$ 465,464

$ 405,782 Per share amounts:













Basic net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 10.55

$ 9.57

$ 12.46

$ 10.69 Diluted net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 10.54

$ 9.54

$ 12.44

$ 10.66 Cash dividends declared per share $ 2.22

$ 2.22

$ 6.66

$ 6.34 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 37,241

37,839

37,365

37,974 Diluted 37,277

37,936

37,412

38,067

Vail Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Other Data:













Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 635,437

$ 638,587

$ 948,991

$ 919,402 Lodging Reported EBITDA 12,294

15,784

18,698

20,254 Resort Reported EBITDA 647,731

654,371

967,689

939,656 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 6,351

(1,089)

19,842

2,788 Total Reported EBITDA $ 654,082

$ 653,282

$ 987,531

$ 942,444 Mountain stock-based compensation $ 6,058

$ 5,355

$ 18,424

$ 17,549 Lodging stock-based compensation 844

712

2,564

2,540 Resort stock-based compensation 6,902

6,067

20,988

20,089 Real Estate stock-based compensation 65

52

196

162 Total stock-based compensation $ 6,967

$ 6,119

$ 21,184

$ 20,251

Vail Resorts, Inc. Mountain Segment Operating Results (In thousands, except ETP) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

Percentage Increase

Nine Months Ended April 30,

Percentage Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Net Mountain revenue:





















Lift $ 770,259

$ 745,677

3.3 %

$ 1,455,600

$ 1,394,526

4.4 % Ski school 160,243

161,248

(0.6) %

300,091

295,055

1.7 % Dining 110,972

109,471

1.4 %

222,507

209,608

6.2 % Retail/rental 113,678

123,262

(7.8) %

278,363

292,892

(5.0) % Other 57,397

56,400

1.8 %

192,378

176,413

9.0 % Total Mountain net revenue 1,212,549

1,196,058

1.4 %

2,448,939

2,368,494

3.4 % Mountain operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 256,343

246,563

4.0 %

639,363

611,253

4.6 % Retail cost of sales 30,617

36,668

(16.5) %

86,121

95,666

(10.0) % Resort related fees 55,727

55,945

(0.4) %

107,330

104,208

3.0 % General and administrative 90,678

79,969

13.4 %

281,588

269,490

4.5 % Other 144,413

139,419

3.6 %

389,108

369,848

5.2 % Total Mountain operating expense 577,778

558,564

3.4 %

1,503,510

1,450,465

3.7 % Mountain equity investment income, net 666

1,093

(39.1) %

3,562

1,373

159.4 % Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 635,437

$ 638,587

(0.5) %

$ 948,991

$ 919,402

3.2 %























Total skier visits 8,609

8,943

(3.7) %

16,912

16,865

0.3 % ETP $ 89.47

$ 83.38

7.3 %

$ 86.07

$ 82.69

4.1 %

Vail Resorts, Inc. Lodging Operating Results (In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR")) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30,

Percentage Increase

Nine Months Ended April 30,

Percentage Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Lodging net revenue:





















Owned hotel rooms $ 15,104

$ 14,978

0.8 %

$ 56,618

$ 53,738

5.4 % Managed condominium rooms 32,634

35,390

(7.8) %

71,413

75,701

(5.7) % Dining 14,870

14,482

2.7 %

48,576

46,174

5.2 % Transportation 6,743

7,150

(5.7) %

13,784

15,060

(8.5) % Golf -

-

nm

8,131

6,541

24.3 % Other 9,308

10,230

(9.0) %

34,109

36,700

(7.1) %

78,659

82,230

(4.3) %

232,631

233,914

(0.5) % Payroll cost reimbursements 4,235

4,825

(12.2) %

11,139

12,779

(12.8) % Total Lodging net revenue 82,894

87,055

(4.8) %

243,770

246,693

(1.2) % Lodging operating expense:





















Labor and labor-related benefits 31,149

31,852

(2.2) %

100,845

102,478

(1.6) % General and administrative 15,333

14,245

7.6 %

45,820

45,463

0.8 % Other 19,883

20,349

(2.3) %

67,268

65,719

2.4 %

66,365

66,446

(0.1) %

213,933

213,660

0.1 % Reimbursed payroll costs 4,235

4,825

(12.2) %

11,139

12,779

(12.8) % Total Lodging operating expense 70,600

71,271

(0.9) %

225,072

226,439

(0.6) % Lodging Reported EBITDA $ 12,294

$ 15,784

(22.1) %

$ 18,698

$ 20,254

(7.7) %























Owned hotel statistics:





















ADR $ 347.01

$ 341.00

1.8 %

$ 322.94

$ 317.87

1.6 % RevPAR $ 165.54

$ 166.25

(0.4) %

$ 164.03

$ 155.75

5.3 % Managed condominium statistics:





















ADR $ 517.07

$ 521.58

(0.9) %

$ 442.94

$ 454.12

(2.5) % RevPAR $ 206.66

$ 215.53

(4.1) %

$ 139.09

$ 142.49

(2.4) % Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):















ADR $ 472.36

$ 475.96

(0.8) %

$ 399.57

$ 407.48

(1.9) % RevPAR $ 197.16

$ 204.56

(3.6) %

$ 145.47

$ 145.82

(0.2) %

Key Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of April 30,

2025

2024 Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity $ 895,375

$ 1,003,508 Long-term debt, net $ 2,106,413

$ 2,700,257 Long-term debt due within one year 590,382

68,470 Total debt 2,696,795

2,768,727 Less: cash and cash equivalents 467,034

705,429 Net debt $ 2,229,761

$ 2,063,298

Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 392,752

$ 361,995

$ 465,464

$ 405,782 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,576

19,388

25,419

22,359 Net income 414,328

381,383

490,883

428,141 Provision for income taxes 131,042

129,280

159,124

151,606 Income before provision for income taxes 545,370

510,663

650,007

579,747 Depreciation and amortization 74,618

68,486

219,358

204,613 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net (4,267)

571

(3,031)

3,372 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,900

36,500

4,079

42,957 Investment income and other, net (3,154)

(5,096)

(8,668)

(13,643) Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans (1,702)

2,305

(53)

4,230 Interest expense, net 41,317

39,853

125,839

121,168 Total Reported EBITDA $ 654,082

$ 653,282

$ 987,531

$ 942,444















Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 635,437

$ 638,587

$ 948,991

$ 919,402 Lodging Reported EBITDA 12,294

15,784

18,698

20,254 Resort Reported EBITDA* 647,731

654,371

967,689

939,656 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 6,351

(1,089)

19,842

2,788 Total Reported EBITDA $ 654,082

$ 653,282

$ 987,531

$ 942,444















* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging









Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended April 30, 2025.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

April 30, 2025 Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. $ 290,087 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,934 Net income 309,021 Provision for income taxes 106,334 Income before provision for income taxes 415,355 Depreciation and amortization 291,238 Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net 3,230 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 9,079 Investment income and other, net (13,617) Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans (143) Interest expense, net 166,510 Total Reported EBITDA $ 871,652



Mountain Reported EBITDA $ 831,661 Lodging Reported EBITDA 21,462 Resort Reported EBITDA* 853,123 Real Estate Reported EBITDA 18,529 Total Reported EBITDA $ 871,652



* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging



The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended April 30, 2025.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of April 30, 2025 Long-term debt, net $ 2,106,413 Long-term debt due within one year 590,382 Total debt 2,696,795 Less: cash and cash equivalents 467,034 Net debt $ 2,229,761 Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA 2.6x

The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30,

Nine Months Ended April 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Real Estate Reported EBITDA $ 6,351

$ (1,089)

$ 19,842

$ 2,788 Non-cash Real Estate cost of sales (6,875)

-

(6,875)

3,607 Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation 65

52

196

162 Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously

incurred project costs/land basis less investments in real estate 66

(20)

1,184

161 Net Real Estate Cash Flow $ (393)

$ (1,057)

$ 14,347

$ 6,718

The following table reconciles Resort net revenue to Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2025 guidance.



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Fiscal 2025 Guidance (2) Resort net revenue (1) $ 2,963,000 Resort Reported EBITDA (1) $ 841,000 Resort EBITDA margin (1) 28.4 %



(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging

(2) Represents the mid-point of Guidance

