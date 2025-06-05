Broadcom Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Revenue of $15,004 million for the second quarter, up 20 percent from the prior year period
- GAAP net income of $4,965 million for the second quarter; Non-GAAP net income of $7,787 million for the second quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA of $10,001 million for the second quarter, or 67 percent of revenue
- GAAP diluted EPS of $1.03 for the second quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.58 for the second quarter
- Cash from operations of $6,555 million for the second quarter, less capital expenditures of $144 million, resulted in $6,411 million of free cash flow, or 43 percent of revenue
- Quarterly common stock dividend of $0.59 per share
- Repurchased and eliminated 25.3 million shares for $4,216 million
- Third quarter fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $15.8 billion, an increase of 21 percent from the prior year period
- Third quarter fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of at least 66 percent of projected revenue (1)
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended May 4, 2025, provided guidance for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and announced its quarterly dividend.
"Broadcom achieved record second quarter revenue on continued momentum in AI semiconductor solutions and VMware. Q2 AI revenue grew 46% year-over-year to over $4.4 billion driven by robust demand for AI networking," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "We expect growth in AI semiconductor revenue to accelerate to $5.1 billion in Q3, delivering ten consecutive quarters of growth, as our hyperscale partners continue to invest."
"Consolidated revenue grew 20% year-over-year to a record $15.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% year-over-year to $10.0 billion reflecting our strong business model," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Free cash flow was a record $6.4 billion, up 44% year-over-year. Consistent with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we returned $7.0 billion to shareholders in the second quarter through $2.8 billion of cash dividends and $4.2 billion of stock repurchases."
(1) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial information presented to the relevant projected GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Q2 25
Q2 24
Change
Q2 25
Q2 24
Change
Net revenue
$
15,004
$
12,487
+20
%
$
15,004
$
12,487
+20
%
Net income
$
4,965
$
2,121
+134
%
$
7,787
$
5,394
+44
%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
1.03
$
0.44
+$
0.59
$
1.58
$
1.10
+$
0.48
(Dollars in millions)
Q2 25
Q2 24
Change
Cash flow from operations
$
6,555
$
4,580
+$
1,975
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,001
$
7,429
+$
2,572
Free cash flow
$
6,411
$
4,448
+$
1,963
Net revenue by segment
(Dollars in millions)
Q2 25
Q2 24
Change
Semiconductor solutions
$
8,408
56
%
$
7,202
58
%
+17
%
Infrastructure software
6,596
44
5,285
42
+25
%
Total net revenue
$
15,004
100
%
$
12,487
100
%
The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $9,472 million, compared to $9,307 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.
During the second fiscal quarter, the Company generated $6,555 million in cash from operations and spent $144 million on capital expenditures. The Company spent $4,216 million on stock repurchases and eliminations, consisting of $2,450 million in repurchases of 16.0 million shares and $1,766 million of withholding tax payments related to net settled equity awards that vested in the quarter (representing approximately 9.3 million shares withheld).
On March 31, 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.59 per share, totaling $2,785 million.
The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Business Outlook
Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending August 3, 2025, is expected to be as follows:
- Third quarter revenue guidance of approximately $15.8 billion; and
- Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of at least 66 percent of projected revenue.
The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Quarterly Dividends
The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on June 20, 2025.
Financial Results Conference Call
Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.
Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.
In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.
Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.
BROADCOM INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Two Fiscal Quarters Ended
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
May 4,
May 5,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenue
$
15,004
$
14,916
$
12,487
$
29,920
$
24,448
Cost of revenue:
Cost of revenue
3,296
3,273
3,142
6,569
6,256
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,483
1,484
1,516
2,967
2,896
Restructuring charges
28
14
53
42
145
Total cost of revenue
4,807
4,771
4,711
9,578
9,297
Gross margin
10,197
10,145
7,776
20,342
15,151
Research and development
2,693
2,253
2,415
4,946
4,723
Selling, general and administrative
1,083
949
1,277
2,032
2,849
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
506
511
827
1,017
1,619
Restructuring and other charges
86
172
292
258
912
Total operating expenses
4,368
3,885
4,811
8,253
10,103
Operating income
5,829
6,260
2,965
12,089
5,048
Interest expense
(769)
(873)
(1,047)
(1,642)
(1,973)
Other income, net
25
103
87
128
272
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
5,085
5,490
2,005
10,575
3,347
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
120
(13)
(116)
107
(48)
Income from continuing operations
4,965
5,503
2,121
10,468
3,395
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
-
-
-
51
Net income
$
4,965
$
5,503
$
2,121
$
10,468
$
3,446
Basic income per share:
Income per share from continuing operations
$
1.05
$
1.17
$
0.46
$
2.23
$
0.74
Income per share from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
0.01
Net income per share
$
1.05
$
1.17
$
0.46
$
2.23
$
0.75
Diluted income per share:
Income per share from continuing operations
$
1.03
$
1.14
$
0.44
$
2.17
$
0.72
Income per share from discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
0.01
Net income per share
$
1.03
$
1.14
$
0.44
$
2.17
$
0.73
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
4,707
4,695
4,645
4,701
4,579
Diluted
4,826
4,836
4,799
4,831
4,730
Stock-based compensation expense included in continuing operations:
Cost of revenue
$
203
$
153
$
170
$
356
$
331
Research and development
1,169
822
881
1,991
1,744
Selling, general and administrative
399
305
352
704
900
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
1,771
$
1,280
$
1,403
$
3,051
$
2,975
BROADCOM INC.
FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Two Fiscal Quarters Ended
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
May 4,
May 5,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Gross margin on GAAP basis
$
10,197
$
10,145
$
7,776
$
20,342
$
15,151
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,483
1,484
1,516
2,967
2,896
Stock-based compensation expense
203
153
170
356
331
Restructuring charges
28
14
53
42
145
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
3
-
9
Gross margin on non-GAAP basis
$
11,911
$
11,796
$
9,518
$
23,707
$
18,532
Research and development on GAAP basis
$
2,693
$
2,253
$
2,415
$
4,946
$
4,723
Stock-based compensation expense
1,169
822
881
1,991
1,744
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
1
Research and development on non-GAAP basis
$
1,524
$
1,431
$
1,534
$
2,955
$
2,978
Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis
$
1,083
$
949
$
1,277
$
2,032
$
2,849
Stock-based compensation expense
399
305
352
704
900
Acquisition-related costs
90
107
87
197
372
Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis
$
594
$
537
$
838
$
1,131
$
1,577
Total operating expenses on GAAP basis
$
4,368
$
3,885
$
4,811
$
8,253
$
10,103
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
506
511
827
1,017
1,619
Stock-based compensation expense
1,568
1,127
1,233
2,695
2,644
Restructuring and other charges
86
172
292
258
912
Acquisition-related costs
90
107
87
197
373
Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis
$
2,118
$
1,968
$
2,372
$
4,086
$
4,555
Operating income on GAAP basis
$
5,829
$
6,260
$
2,965
$
12,089
$
5,048
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,989
1,995
2,343
3,984
4,515
Stock-based compensation expense
1,771
1,280
1,403
3,051
2,975
Restructuring and other charges
114
186
345
300
1,057
Acquisition-related costs
90
107
90
197
382
Operating income on non-GAAP basis
$
9,793
$
9,828
$
7,146
$
19,621
$
13,977
Interest expense on GAAP basis
$
(769)
$
(873)
$
(1,047)
$
(1,642)
$
(1,973)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
65
22
65
22
Interest expense on non-GAAP basis
$
(769)
$
(808)
$
(1,025)
$
(1,577)
$
(1,951)
Other income, net on GAAP basis
$
25
$
103
$
87
$
128
$
272
(Gains) losses on investments
9
4
9
13
(24)
Other
(3)
(31)
-
(34)
-
Other income, net on non-GAAP basis
$
31
$
76
$
96
$
107
$
248
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis
$
120
$
(13)
$
(116)
$
107
$
(48)
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
1,148
1,286
939
2,434
1,674
Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis
$
1,268
$
1,273
$
823
$
2,541
$
1,626
Net income on GAAP basis
$
4,965
$
5,503
$
2,121
$
10,468
$
3,446
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,989
1,995
2,343
3,984
4,515
Stock-based compensation expense
1,771
1,280
1,403
3,051
2,975
Restructuring and other charges
114
186
345
300
1,057
Acquisition-related costs
90
107
90
197
382
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
65
22
65
22
(Gains) losses on investments
9
4
9
13
(24)
Other
(3)
(31)
-
(34)
-
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
(1,148)
(1,286)
(939)
(2,434)
(1,674)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
-
-
-
(51)
Net income on non-GAAP basis
$
7,787
$
7,823
$
5,394
$
15,610
$
10,648
Net income on GAAP basis
$
4,965
$
5,503
$
2,121
$
10,468
$
3,446
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,989
1,995
2,343
3,984
4,515
Stock-based compensation expense
1,771
1,280
1,403
3,051
2,975
Restructuring and other charges
114
186
345
300
1,057
Acquisition-related costs
90
107
90
197
382
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
65
22
65
22
(Gains) losses on investments
9
4
9
13
(24)
Other
(3)
(31)
-
(34)
-
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
(1,148)
(1,286)
(939)
(2,434)
(1,674)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
-
-
-
-
(51)
Other Adjustments:
Interest expense
769
808
1,025
1,577
1,951
Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis
1,268
1,273
823
2,541
1,626
Depreciation
142
142
149
284
288
Amortization of purchased intangibles and right-of-use assets
35
37
38
72
72
Adjusted EBITDA
$
10,001
$
10,083
$
7,429
$
20,084
$
14,585
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis
4,826
4,836
4,799
4,831
4,730
Non-GAAP adjustment (1)
111
59
117
85
115
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis
4,937
4,895
4,916
4,916
4,845
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
6,555
$
6,113
$
4,580
$
12,668
$
9,395
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(144)
(100)
(132)
(244)
(254)
Free cash flow
$
6,411
$
6,013
$
4,448
$
12,424
$
9,141
Fiscal
August 3,
Expected average diluted share count (2):
2025
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis
4,842
Non-GAAP adjustment (1)
129
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis
4,971
(1) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense expected to be incurred
(2) Excludes the effects of potential share repurchases.
BROADCOM INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
May 4,
November 3,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,472
$
9,348
Trade accounts receivable, net
5,563
4,416
Inventory
2,017
1,760
Other current assets
5,129
4,071
Total current assets
22,181
19,595
Long-term assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,462
2,521
Goodwill
97,801
97,873
Intangible assets, net
36,393
40,583
Other long-term assets
5,793
5,073
Total assets
$
164,630
$
165,645
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,297
$
1,662
Employee compensation and benefits
1,266
1,971
Short-term debt
5,531
1,271
Other current liabilities
12,503
11,793
Total current liabilities
20,597
16,697
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
61,751
66,295
Other long-term liabilities
12,696
14,975
Total liabilities
95,044
97,967
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
66,689
67,466
Retained earnings
2,686
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income
206
207
Total stockholders' equity
69,586
67,678
Total liabilities and equity
$
164,630
$
165,645
BROADCOM INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Two Fiscal Quarters Ended
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
May 4,
May 5,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
4,965
$
5,503
$
2,121
$
10,468
$
3,446
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets
2,024
2,032
2,381
4,056
4,587
Depreciation
142
142
149
284
288
Stock-based compensation
1,771
1,280
1,457
3,051
3,039
Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes
(571)
(696)
(511)
(1,267)
(805)
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
65
-
65
-
Non-cash interest expense
94
97
119
191
221
Other
40
41
92
81
130
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(590)
(539)
(513)
(1,129)
1,243
Inventory
(109)
(148)
82
(257)
68
Accounts payable
(613)
241
(93)
(372)
(167)
Employee compensation and benefits
287
(908)
251
(621)
(409)
Other current assets and current liabilities
(55)
26
(386)
(29)
(2,568)
Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities
(830)
(1,023)
(569)
(1,853)
322
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,555
6,113
4,580
12,668
9,395
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
(560)
-
(25,976)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(144)
(100)
(132)
(244)
(254)
Purchases of investments
(57)
(105)
(59)
(162)
(72)
Sales of investments
78
18
42
96
131
Other
(10)
13
3
3
(12)
Net cash used in investing activities
(133)
(174)
(706)
(307)
(26,183)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
749
2,986
-
3,735
30,010
Payments on debt obligations
-
(8,090)
(2,000)
(8,090)
(2,934)
Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper, net
(119)
3,980
-
3,861
-
Payments of dividends
(2,785)
(2,774)
(2,443)
(5,559)
(4,878)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program
(2,450)
-
-
(2,450)
(7,176)
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards
(1,766)
(2,036)
(1,548)
(3,802)
(2,662)
Issuance of common stock
118
-
64
118
64
Other
(4)
(46)
(2)
(50)
(16)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(6,257)
(5,980)
(5,929)
(12,237)
12,408
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
165
(41)
(2,055)
124
(4,380)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
9,307
9,348
11,864
9,348
14,189
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
9,472
$
9,307
$
9,809
$
9,472
$
9,809
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
700
$
671
$
946
$
1,371
$
1,696
Cash paid for income taxes
$
608
$
404
$
834
$
1,012
$
1,738
SOURCE Broadcom Inc.