Immersion-cooled batteries submerge cells in a special liquid as a fire-protection measure, as XYZ executive Zha Qing explained to pv magazine at May's Intersolar Europe trade show. From ESS News Chinese manufacturer XYZ has launched a 125 kW/261 kWh immersion-cooled battery branded as Galaxy Immersion, which submerges its battery cells in a dielectric liquid that can store an electrical charge but has poor electrical conductivity. That fire-safety measure, developed in coordination with scientists at Tsinghua University, eliminates the risk of fire and explosion and makes the product ideal for ...

