In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that irradiance across large portions of eastern Australia fell by up to 20% below the seasonal norm in autunm. In a similar pattern to recent years, a persistent high-pressure system over southern Australia has diverted the usual cloud-bearing southerly fronts. Instead, moisture from the Coral Sea has been drawn deep into eastern Australia, driving a clear contrast in irradiance across the country. According to analysis using the Solcast API, this pattern suppressed cloud formation and rainfall in the south and west, while ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...