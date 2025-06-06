Brazil's solar imports fell 33% to $722 million in the first four months of 2025 amid project delays and oversupply, as new trade routes began cutting costs and freight times to the country's North and Northeast regions. From pv magazine Brazil Imports of photovoltaic modules, cells and systems declined in early 2025, according to new data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce. Brazil imported $722. 2 million free on board (FOB) of these products from January to April, down from $1. 08 billion a year earlier. The downturn comes amid several headwinds: a higher import ...

