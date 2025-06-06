PostSig Wins WatersTechnology Award for Best AI/Machine Learning Data Initiative

Award-Winning Contract Performance Intelligence: PostSig's AI-Powered Platform Transforms Vendor Agreements into Actionable Insights, Ensuring Every Contract Delivers on Its Promise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / PostSig, the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that transforms post-signature agreements into actionable insights, is proud to announce it has been named the Best AI/Machine Learning Data Initiative at the prestigious WatersTechnology Awards 2025 . This award honors PostSig's industry-defining innovation in using AI to transform contract management, helping capital markets firms maximize the value of their vendor agreements, from technology to market data contracts.

PostSig Welcome Dashboard

The PostSig Welcome Dashboard provides a comprehensive, real-time snapshot of post-signature contract management for capital markets teams. Designed with usability in mind, the dashboard presents key contract performance metrics at a glance.

This award is a clear signal that we're meeting a deep need in the industry," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and Co-Founder of PostSig. "We launched the platform just last year, but our team brings decades of experience building enterprise software-and we've been AI-native from day one. Vendor and technology agreements are just the start. Capital markets teams are asking for better ways to manage risk, compliance, and performance across all critical contract types. That's exactly what we're delivering."

WatersTechnology highlighted PostSig's LineageAI engine, which revolutionizes contract oversight by connecting every amendment, service order, and nested agreement-ensuring no clause, term, or risk goes unnoticed. This innovation is already reshaping how leading asset managers, hedge funds, and private equity firms manage contract performance.

Driving Massive Value for the Industry

PostSig's award-winning AI-powered platform empowers capital markets teams to:

Identify and mitigate compliance risks hidden in complex contracts

Optimize vendor spend by uncovering unused licenses and silent renewals

Stay audit-ready with advanced analytics, including DORA compliance scoring

Move from fragmented oversight to centralized, actionable contract intelligence

PostSig's CPM platform elevates every stage of the post-signature lifecycle-from activation to renewal and termination-ensuring that no obligation or opportunity is missed. With AI-powered intelligence, PostSig brings clarity, oversight, and performance optimization to even the most complex vendor agreements.

A New Standard for Post-Signature Contract Performance

"This team has been building together for over a decade across three companies-and this is the most urgent problem we've tackled yet," said Phil Kim, Chief Strategy Officer. "PostSig is redefining what post-signature means. It's not just about storing contracts-it's about activating them. We're giving capital markets teams real visibility and control across vendor, data, and commercial agreements. That's why this recognition matters: it validates a new standard for contract performance."

As capital markets navigate growing vendor complexity, PostSig cements its leadership as the industry's go-to platform for post-signature contract performance-empowering teams to protect margins, reduce risk, and unlock hidden value long after the ink has dried.

Beyond Vendor Contracts: A Platform for the Post-Signature Era

While PostSig's early traction has come from solving critical pain points in vendor and technology agreements, the company sees a broader pattern emerging: post-signature complexity exists across all high-stakes agreements-from commercial partnerships to data licenses to fund terms.

"The challenges don't stop at vendor contracts," added Bartel. "Post-signature is a universal gap-and we're building the platform to close it."

PostSig is building a full-stack platform to meet that need-enabling capital markets teams to operationalize any contract after signature with the same level of intelligence, transparency, and performance tracking.

About PostSig

PostSig is the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that transforms executed agreements into strategic assets, empowering capital markets firms to achieve operational excellence and a competitive advantage. Purpose-built for the complex vendor ecosystems that define today's financial services landscape-from asset managers and hedge funds to private equity firms, venture capital, and family offices-PostSig ensures every contract delivers on its promise through real-time insights, actionable oversight, and automated compliance.

At the heart of PostSig's innovation is LineageAI, a proprietary engine that connects every amendment, service order, and nested agreement across the contract stack-illuminating hidden risks and opportunities that often go unnoticed. By bridging the gap between fragmented contracts and operational outcomes, PostSig enables financial firms to manage risk proactively, optimize vendor spend, and fully leverage the value of their market data investments.

PostSig seamlessly integrates into existing tech stacks, complementing pre-signature systems and workflows while extending value across the entire post-signature lifecycle. With AI-powered intelligence, PostSig delivers the clarity, transparency, and performance optimization that today's capital markets firms demand.

Discover how PostSig transforms your contracts into a competitive advantage at www.postsig.com .

