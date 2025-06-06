Aethera Biotech officially announced a strategic partnership with Chinese premium skincare brand Shang Renée, marking the latter as Aethera Biotech's first collaborative partner in the Chinese market. This collaboration not only introduces the internationally pioneering CROP patent technology to China but has also led to the joint establishment of the CELL Laboratory in Italy, laying a robust foundation for scientific innovation in skincare.

Shang Renée's products

CROP technology is an exclusive global patent held by Aethera Biotech. This innovation utilizes 100% natural laboratory cultivation to develop plant callus tissue cells (phytocomplexes), fully preserving the highly active components and regenerative properties of plants. The CELL Laboratory will focus on cellular research of core ingredients such as EchinAge CROP-G and other rare botanical specimens for Shang Renée, providing robust scientific support for the brand's skincare formulations.

The EchinAge CROP-G compound, cultivated through this proprietary technology, exhibits elevated concentrations of modularized polyphenols and polysaccharides. Compared to conventional Echinacea extracts, EchinAge CROP-G demonstrates significantly enhanced polyphenolic content. Its dermatological efficacy manifests through three primary mechanisms:

Rapid oxidative stress reduction via ROS suppression; Dual-targeted anti-inflammatory action through inhibition of iNOS and COX2 expression; Skin firming via attenuation of fibroblast-protective activity.

Clinically validated outcomes include measurable improvements in skin texture refinement and reduction of contour wrinkles, supported by comprehensive experimental data.

Centered on the philosophy of "Natural Regeneration," Shang Renée is committed to delivering transformative solutions for skin repair, firming, and wrinkle reduction. This partnership will leverage Aethera Biotech's expertise in plant cell cultivation, synergizing with active compounds like EchinAge CROP-G to develop groundbreaking skincare innovations.

The CEO of Aethera Biotech stated: "We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Shang Renée. Through joint research at the CELL Laboratory, we aim to translate avant-garde plant cell technologies into tangible skincare advancements, offering Chinese consumers purer and more efficacious skincare experiences."

