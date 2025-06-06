Lucinity Appoints Payoneer CCO and Goldman Sachs MD as Strategic Advisors

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 06, 2025has expanded its Advisory Council with the appointment of industry leaders Micheal Sheehy, Chief Compliance Officer at Payoneer , and Konstantinos Rizakos, Managing Director of Compliance Engineering at Goldman Sachs . Both bring deep expertise to Lucinity from their experience in managing large compliance and technology programs across global financial institutions.

Lucinity helps financial institutions detect and investigate financial crime faster and smarter using AI-powered tools. Its Advisory Council brings together industry leaders to guide the company's international expansion, go-to-market strategy, and customer-driven product innovation.

Micheal brings over a decade of leadership across AML/CTF, payments compliance, and regulatory risk management. He has extensive experience leading global FCC/compliance operations in the U.S., Europe, and APAC. At Payoneer and throughout his career, he has built and scaled compliance programs, managed regulatory obligations across highly regulated markets, and implemented advanced RegTech solutions. His hands-on expertise with the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act, various EU AML directives, and multiple APAC regulatory frameworks will be instrumental in guiding Lucinity's strategy to serve clients operating globally.

Konstantinos has been a leading figure in compliance technology for over twenty years, having run the Compliance application portfolios at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley. He has been an advocate of machine learning, workflow automation, and large-scale data platforms, and has driven their adoption in the industry as a whole. In the (new) age of AI, he plays an active role in AI product governance and in steering enterprise platforms, both through committee memberships and by launching an AI product management course at NYU Stern School of Business.

Micheal and Konstantinos both bring a rare combination of regulatory expertise and technical depth that will help shape Lucinity's global strategy and platform evolution. Their expertise will help Lucinity deepen its impact: improving investigation efficiency, enhancing team productivity, and reducing the cost and complexity of compliance for financial institutions.

"We brought in Micheal and Konstantinos because they've built and run compliance programs at the highest levels. They know what works, what breaks, and what it takes to scale. They understand where compliance is headed, and with their guidance, our product will be moving faster, getting better, and raising the bar for the industry," said Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), CEO and Founder of Lucinity.

Lucinity's Advisory Council now includes:

Ed Wilson - Former Partner at Venable LLP with legal expertise in cross-border financial law

Tanya Ziv - Former CCO at Visa Cross-Border Solutions and Former COO at Yapily

Frank Lawrence - VP and Head of Global Operations, Legal and Chief Compliance Officer at Facebook Payments

John McCarthy - Former AML/Sanctions Officer at Airbnb with law enforcement expertise

Micheal Sheehy - Chief Compliance Officer at Payoneer

Konstantinos Rizakos - Managing Director of Compliance Engineering at Goldman Sachs

As Lucinity continues to scale globally, the addition of Micheal and Konstantinos brings vital real-world insight to further align Lucinity's platform with the goals of global compliance leaders.

