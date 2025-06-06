Biodefense Market worth $1.81 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodefense market is projected to grow from USD 0.89 billion in 2025 to USD 1.81 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The biodefense market is driven by increasing bioterrorism, growing geopolitical tensions, biological warfare risks, and advancements in technology. Biodefense encompasses a range of tools and systems designed to detect, prevent, and respond to biological threats, including infectious diseases, bioterrorism, and accidental pathogen releases. These include biosensors, rapid detection platforms, decontamination systems, mobile containment units, and AI-driven surveillance tools. The market for biodefense technology is experiencing strong growth due to increasing global concerns over pandemics, biological warfare, and emerging infectious diseases.

Biodefense Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.89 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1.81 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Product, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Infrastructure constraints in low-resource areas Key Market Opportunities Emergence of AI-powered biosurveillance and predictive analytics Key Market Drivers Rising threat of Bioterrorism

Based on application, the hospitals & medical institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the biodefense market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hospitals & medical institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the biodefense market during the forecast period. Hospitals are the initial point of contact for the identification of unusual infections or exposure to biological agents, and hence, they must have sophisticated containment systems, sterilization apparatus, and pathogen detection instruments in real time. With increasing bioterrorism, governments and health agencies are investing heavily in the upgrade of hospital biosafety facilities, such as Class III biological safety cabinets, mobile isolation units, and UV sterilization technology, all of which are becoming essential for modern biodefense infrastructure. These facilities need safe conditions to work with high-risk pathogens, which fuels the demand for low-temperature sterilizers, decontamination chambers, and air purification. The growing incorporation of digital surveillance platforms and smart biodefense technologies in healthcare facilities further solidifies their role in early detection and quick response, making hospitals & medical institutes the largest application segment of the biodefense market.

Based on technology, the AI technologies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the AI technologies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its significant contributions toward monitoring real-time pathogens, forecasting, and fast decision-making. AI facilitates the convergence and synthesis of large-scale environmental data and enables early threat detection and quick response coordination. Governments and health organizations globally are increasingly using AI platforms to track bio-threats across borders and to automatically report disease transmission for strategic purposes. Additionally, AI technologies are being integrated into biosensor networks, autonomous disinfecting robots, and predictive modeling applications utilized in hospitals, airports, and military bases. The increasing focus on digitally empowered biodefense infrastructure, coupled with significant investments by public and private sectors, is expected to fuel the growth of the AI segment in the global market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the biodefense industry through the forecast period due to increasing investments in public health infrastructure, infectious disease surveillance, and military biosafety capacities. China, India, Japan, and Australia are comprehensively developing their biodefense capabilities. These countries are investing in mobile biosafety laboratories, near-real-time pathogen detection systems, and next-generation decontamination technologies to anticipate future biological threats. Also, the region is experiencing growth in biotechnology R&D, cross-border health security efforts, and government-backed biodefense programs. The growth of local biotech and med-tech firms is also propelling innovation in AI-powered disease monitoring, biosensors, and portable sterilizers for civilian and military applications. The growing population, susceptibility to zoonotic disease, and proactive policy changes are driving significant growth in the regional biodefense market.

STERIS (US), ASP International GmbH (a subsidiary of Fortive) (US), Ushio Inc. (Japan), Sotera Health Company (US), and Bioquell, An Ecolab Solution (UK) are the major key players in the biodefense companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

