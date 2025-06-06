Anzeige
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
06.06.25 | 12:42
4,755 Euro
+0,11 % +0,005
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2025 13:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
6 June 2025 at 14:00 EEST

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 129 878 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on 22 November 2024.


The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 65 699 046.


About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580?507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com (mailto:investor.relations@nokia.com)


