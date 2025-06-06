This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Krystyna Kacperska, Marketing Director Europe at Poland's SegenSolar. She says she never labeled her leadership style, but she always strove to lead authentically. "That includes vulnerability. I lead the same way I live: solution-oriented, assertive, empathetic, and open. I care deeply about what happens at work, and while I'm still learning to set boundaries and disconnect, I know that caring makes me a stronger leader," she states. Working in the solar industry has been a transformative experience-professionally and personally. Like many technical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...