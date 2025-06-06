Norwegian technology provider Cyviz has successfully developed a fully mobile and ballistic-proof command center designed, configured, and made operational in just 24 hours.

The solution was showcased during a military exercise led by the Dutch Ministry of Defence and has already sparked interest from NATO members and civil protection agencies across Europe.

Cyviz and its partners constructed the command room inside a 14-ton container designed for transport on standard military vehicles and resistant to machine gun fire. The unit was deployed at a military base in the Netherlands, where Cyviz was tasked with delivering a fully functional command-and-control environment, under strict time constraints and in a high-stakes simulation.

"You don't have time to build control rooms from scratch during an emergency. That's why we designed something that's mobile, fast to deploy, and fully secure", says John van Laerhoven, Regional Director at Cyviz, who also participated in the exercise.

The solution builds on technology that Cyviz has developed over 27 years of delivering to mission-critical environments. The company has provided solutions to NATO-affiliated organizations, national security authorities, and leading players in the global energy industry.

The container solution is designed for fast deployment anywhere, mounted on standard military vehicles. It was developed with partners including SPIE Nederland, Capgemini, and Dujardin Remmers, and rigorously tested under near-combat conditions.

Strengthening Europe's crisis readiness with Norwegian technology

Cyviz, headquartered in Norway, delivers high-performance control room and collaboration solutions to mission-critical environments across more than 80 countries. This exercise shows how Norwegian technology and innovation can support European readiness, resilience, and defense modernization.

"If you have these units stocked and ready, you can be fully operational in a secure container, anywhere in the world, within minutes, not days. We're proud to be shaping the future of mobile command-and-control infrastructure," says Steijn Engelen, Account Executive at Cyviz.

An operational headquarters within minutes

The Cyviz system enabled:

Real-time access to classified and unclassified networks via multi-domain control

Integration with Dutch military, fire, and police data sources

Large-format display of mission-critical data feeds

Live VR battlefield simulations using satellite and Google Street View

Deployment of a robotic dog from Boston Dynamics for perimeter security

Installation of a drone detection system on the container roof

Cyviz' in-house developed control room software platform also served as the operational hub.

