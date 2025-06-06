Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
06.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
BioStar Renewables: How AirCarbon Is Turning Greenhouse Gases Into Ocean-Friendly Plastic Alternatives

A biodegradable and renewable organic polymer that mimics the characteristics of common plastic.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / As World Oceans Day approaches on June 8, 2025, we are reminded of the urgent need to protect our blue planet. This year's theme, "Sustainable Fishing Means More," highlights the growing demand for innovation to preserve marine ecosystems and fight climate change. Among the most promising breakthroughs in ocean-inspired sustainability is AirCarbon®, a regenerative, carbon-negative material created by Newlight Technologies.

World Oceans Day is June 8th

The Science: From Microbes to Materials

AirCarbon® was born from an extraordinary scientific discovery. While researching oil spills, scientists observed oceanic microorganisms consuming methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and naturally producing Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) within their cells. This polymer mimics the characteristics of polypropylene, a common plastic, but with a critical difference: PHB is biodegradable and renewable.

Newlight Technologies scaled this biological process into a commercially viable innovation. Using air and greenhouse gases dissolved in water, they produce AirCarbon®, a plastic alternative now used in cutlery, straws, eyewear, leather substitutes, and more. With over 50 patents and more than a decade of R&D, AirCarbon® offers an elegant, market-driven solution to reduce plastic waste and climate impact.

AirCarbon® isn't just a promising innovation - it's already making waves across industries. Companies like Nike and H&M have partnered with Newlight Technologies to incorporate AirCarbon® into sustainable fashion collections, while Shake Shack, Target, and Ben & Jerry's have piloted its use in foodware to reduce single-use plastic waste. In hospitality, Marriott International has adopted AirCarbon® utensils in select locations, and in the automotive space, Sumitomo Chemical is exploring its potential for carbon-negative materials. These partnerships demonstrate AirCarbon's versatility and growing role in helping brands meet their environmental commitments.

Scaling Sustainability

In recent developments, Newlight announced plans for a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility in Manitoba, Canada, further expanding their capacity to meet the demand for sustainable materials. This follows a $125 million equity round led by GenZero, reinforcing the company's path toward industrial-scale impact.

As governments and corporations seek actionable ways to meet ESG targets, AirCarbon® stands out as a proven alternative - both technologically and environmentally sound.

Featured on the RENEWables Podcast

To explore the deeper implications of this breakthrough, Mark Herrema, Co-Founder & CEO of Newlight Technologies, joined the RENEWables podcast. In Episode #36, Herrema shares the origin story of AirCarbon®, the challenges of scaling biological innovation, and how circular economy principles can guide the future of materials.

"AirCarbon is not just about replacing plastic-it's about capturing carbon, restoring balance, and rethinking how we interact with the natural world." - Mark Herrema

Don't miss this powerful conversation.
Listen to the full episode of RENEWables featuring Mark Herrema here: RENEWables #36: AirCarbon®
Share the episode with your network to help elevate solutions that matter this World Oceans Day.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/how-aircarbon-is-turning-greenhouse-gases-into-ocean-friendly-plastic-alternatives-1036305

