Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") that took place in Vancouver, BC on June 5, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business described in the Company's Information Circular dated April 16, 2025 and put before the meeting, including the re-election of Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Eric Caba, Kevin Morano, Alan Hair and Susan Toews, and the election of Peter Mitchell and Ian Grundy and as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Shareholders also confirmed, ratified and approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan dated April 26, 2022 (the "2022 Plan"), and approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

Following the AGM Bear Creek's board of directors (the "Board") appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair, Eric Caba as President and Chief Executive Officer, Zoya Shashkova as Chief Financial Officer, Brian Peer as Chief Operating Officer, Eduardo Flores as Senior Vice President, Business Development, and Barbara Henderson as Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary. The Board additionally constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and CEO

Subscribe to Bear Creek Mining news

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's directors, officers and Board committees and the roles and responsibilities of certain individuals. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release and reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to: that the Company's directors and officers will continue to serve in their appointed positions for the ensuing year. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions expressed above do not occur, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254682

SOURCE: Bear Creek Mining Corporation