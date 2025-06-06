The "Denmark Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Denmark currently has over 25 active data centers with around 100 MW of total IT power. The upcoming capacity is expected to reach 400 MW more than four times the existing capacity.

atNorth and Prime Data Centers are leading upcoming developments with large-scale projects. Digital Realty and STACK Infrastructure are among the top existing operators with nearly 70 MW of combined capacity.

Around 60% of the current rack capacity is centered in Copenhagen. Aarhus and Skanderborg are gaining attention as emerging data center hubs. Most of the upcoming facilities are planned in and around Copenhagen, reinforcing its position as the country's core data center market.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Denmark data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 27 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data center

Locations covered: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Herning, Kolding, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastrup.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (27 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (CPH2 or DK01)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



The major operators/investors covered in this Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Adeo Data center

AtlasEdge

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Curanet (team.blue)

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

ECO-LocaXion

GlobalConnect

JN Data

NNIT

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Telia Group

atNorth

