Wirex Pay Joins Stellar Ecosystem to Power Next-Gen Stablecoin Solutions

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a pioneering stablecoin payment platform, is proud to announce that it is expanding to Stellar, with the help of a top-tier award from the Stellar Community Fund (SCF). Wirex Pay will now deploy its flagship payments infrastructure directly on the Stellar blockchain.

The project has been awarded the highest funding tier available through the SCF, enabling Wirex to accelerate its delivery of a fully native, integrated payment experience within the Stellar ecosystem.

This expansion marks a major milestone in Wirex's growth strategy, as the company continues to build next-generation crypto payment experiences that are fast, efficient, and globally accessible.

The integration with Stellar will allow the respective ecosystem to enjoy all Wirex Pay products natively. These include:

A borderless current account with linked Visa stablecoin debit cards, usable online or in-store at over 80 million merchants worldwide.

Non-custodial business banking with corporate accounts, payroll cards, stablecoin yield options, as well as detailed accounting and reporting tools.

A Web3 Banking-as-a-Service platform that allows Stellar-based dApps or DEXs to launch their own branded card programs, complete with fiat account infrastructure to simplify deposits and withdrawals.

"Wirex Pay represents exactly the kind of project we aim to support through the Stellar Community Fund - one that brings real utility, strong user experience, and aligns with Stellar's mission of accessible financial services," said Anke Liu, Ecosystem Growth Lead at the Stellar Development Foundation. "We're excited to see Wirex Pay deepen its involvement with Stellar and introduce new capabilities to the network."

"We are delighted to announce our expansion to Stellar. This award is a strong validation of what we're building with Wirex Pay and accelerates our plans," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager at Wirex Pay. "Stellar's infrastructure is purpose-built for scalable, real-world financial applications. We're excited to empower users with faster, more affordable, and more accessible payment tools across retail, corporate, and Web3 use cases."

The native integration of Wirex Pay on Stellar is set to go live over the coming months, with development already in motion. Early community engagement and technical consultations are already underway to ensure that integration is tailored to the needs of both users and builders in the Stellar ecosystem.

This move aligns with Wirex's broader vision to democratise access to financial services, particularly in underbanked regions where Stellar has a strong presence.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay - Web3 payments infrastructure developed by Wirex - is designed to facilitate non-custodial, blockchain-based payments and financial services for individuals and businesses. At the core of Wirex Pay is its ability to issue non-custodial Visa cards, empowering users to spend their stablecoins seamlessly at over 80 million merchants in 200+ countries wherever Visa is accepted. By combining the reliability of Visa's global payment network with the innovation of blockchain, Wirex Pay ensures users can transact with confidence and convenience.

