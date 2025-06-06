LaPrairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - At the request of CIRO (Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation) Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux') has issued the following statement in response to recent trading activity in its units.

Margaux has become aware about a statement made June 2nd 2025 by its president concerning a fabulous real estate transaction which is not at all related to Margaux business. The Trust is also early in the due diligence process regarding the acquisition of a self-storage operation in St Hyacinthe, QC pursuant to an LOI signed May 6, 2025.

The property is owned by Placements San Inc and located on Boulevard Laurier West in Saint-Hyacinthe, QC, and consists of a 120,000 sq. ft. lot and two buildings totaling 30,000 sq. ft., housing one hundred sixty-three (163) heated self-storage units. According to the seller's disclosures, annualized revenues are approximately $420,000, with a net operating margin of over $300,000. The agreed purchase price is $4,675,000, which will be paid in full in cash upon closing.

As of the date of signing this offer letter, there were no existing or prior relationships between Margaux and the sellers. The offer is subject to several conditions, including due diligence, and it is expressly stipulated that the Trust may terminate the agreement without penalty if it is not fully satisfied. The deal might never close if certain conditions do not materialized.

The real estate firm KW Urbain acted as the Trust's agent in this transaction. It was represented by Mr. Labateya, who is also an officer of the Trust and acted as a real estate broker. In that capacity, he will receive a portion of the commission paid by the sellers. He is a very minor shareholder in the firm.

Margaux has also terminated on June 4, 2025 an LOI signed May 28, 2025 concerning four self storage properties located in Chambly, QC. The purchase price was 12M and it was subject to Margaux obtaining a financing of 8.5M.

