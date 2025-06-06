Austria's Aerocompact says its new PV mounting system can be installed on foil, bitumen, gravel, and concrete rooftops. It can reportedly withstand wind loads of up to 1. 7 kN/m2 and snow loads of up to 3. 5 kN/m2. Aerocompact has launched the Compactflat S_Base, a flat-roof PV mounting solution with a base plate designed for one-person, tool-free assembly on foil, bitumen, gravel, and concrete surfaces. "It is complemented only by module clamps and brackets made of aluminum, which offer corrosion resistance, exceptional durability, and maximum flexibility in the event of thermal expansion - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...