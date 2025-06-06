The "Finland Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telia Group and Equinix continue to lead the market, together accounting for over 45% of the existing rack capacity. The existing IT power capacity in Finland is over 130 MW, while the upcoming capacity is nearly four times higher at 500+ MW.

New entrants like CompassForge Ventures, Verne, and Hyperco are driving significant growth in the upcoming data center landscape. Helsinki and Espoo remain the top locations for upcoming data center developments. atNorth is expanding steadily, with facilities in both the existing and upcoming pipeline.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 21 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Espoo, Helsinki, Kajaani, Kouvola, Oulu, Pori, Tampere, Turku, Vantaa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (21 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Finland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

atNorth

CompassForge Ventures

Creanova Datacenter

Datalahti

Digita

Elisa

Equinix

Ficolo

GleSYS (Oulun DataCenter)

Herman IT

Hetzner Online

Hyperco

Mediam

Telia Group

Verne

XTX Markets

