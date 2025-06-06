The "Germany Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Frankfurt continues to be the main hub, hosting both current and future data center capacity.

The upcoming data center power capacity is nearly 1.8x higher than the current existing capacity, indicating strong growth in the German market. NTT DATA, VIRTUS Data Centres, Maincubes, and CyrusOne are leading the upcoming supply with large-scale developments. Digital Realty, Equinix, and CyrusOne remain dominant players in the existing market.

The upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach over 330,000 racks. New market entrants like Lidl (Schwarz Group), Goodman, and PGIM Real Estate are boosting supply through sizable developments. Operators like CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, Colt DCS, and SDC Capital Partners are also expanding their presence in Germany.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 186 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 40 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Existing Data Centers (186 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (40 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Germany Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

3U Telecom

Aixit

Artfiles

AtlasEdge

Bluestar Datacenter

Carrier Colo

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Comtrance

Contabo

CyrusOne

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

dataR

Digital Realty

DOKOM 21

EdgeConneX

EMC HostCo

envia TEL

Equinix

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Global Switch

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Mountain KMW

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITENOS

LEW (Lechwerke AG E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MK NETZDIENSTE

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NET-BUILD

NewTelco

nLighten

Noris Network

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portus Data Centers

PYUR (HL KOMM)

ratiokontakt

SDC Capital Partners

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Telehouse

Telemaxx

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Trusted-Colo

TWLKOM

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

WIIT AG

Yondr

