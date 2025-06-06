Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025

WKN: A417ZL | ISIN: US1725731079 | Ticker-Symbol: ET9
München
06.06.25 | 15:53
87,17 Euro
+18,45 % +13,58
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Circle shares surge in first day of trading

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on June 6th

  • Stablecoin issuer Circle (NYSE: CRCL), fresh off its IPO, saw shares soar by 168% during its first day of trading on Thursday.
  • Stocks are fractionally higher Friday morning ahead of the highly anticipated May jobs report. Economists expect that the U.S. economy added 125,000 during the month.
  • Jobs data throughout the week yielded unexpected numbers. Just 37,000 jobs were added in the private sector last month instead of the 110,000 economists were anticipating.

Opening Bell
The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
The Honorable Scott Turner, Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, recognizes National Homeownership Month

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705146/NYSE_Market_Update_June_6.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--circle-shares-surge-in-first-day-of-trading-302475313.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
