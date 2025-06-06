Huize Holding Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, ("Huize", the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Robust growth in insurance premiums: Gross written premiums ("GWP") reached RMB1,437.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 37.8% from RMB1,043.0 million in the final quarter of 2024. First year premiums ("FYP") also rose 30.9% sequentially to RMB730.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Increases in premiums were driven primarily by our high-quality customer base, sustainably high persistency ratios, and the diverse insurance product offerings that we provide on our platform.

Improving operational efficiency: Total operating expenses declined by 28.9% sequentially to RMB82.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Our expense-to-income ratio improved significantly from 40.7% in the final quarter of 2024 to 29.1% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the operational efficiency improvement driven by our recent cost-optimization initiatives and the integration of our proprietary AI into everyday workstreams.

The cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to 11.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Huize cooperated with 143 insurer partners in mainland China and internationally, including 83 life and health insurance companies and 60 property and casualty insurance companies, as of March 31, 2025.

increased to 11.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Huize cooperated with 143 in mainland China and internationally, including 83 life and health insurance companies and 60 property and casualty insurance companies, as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million).

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, "We are pleased to deliver another quarter of resilient business results, with operating revenue exceeded RMB280 million, while gross written premiums and first-year premiums facilitated on our platform increasing 38% and 31% sequentially, reaching RMB1.4 billion and RMB730 million, respectively."

"Throughout the quarter, we remained focused on acquiring and serving high-quality, mass-affluent customers. The average age of customers who purchased long-term insurance products in the quarter was 35.0 years old, among which 66.4% were in higher-tier cities. By the end of February, our 13th and 25th month persistency ratios for long-term life and health insurance products remained at industry-high levels of more than 95%, reflecting the high quality of customers we acquired through various channels."

"We continue to develop and launch differentiated customized products with insurer partners. Market demand for wealth protection solutions has intensified amid a declining interest rate environment. In response, we partnered with New China Life to launch "Bliss No. 3," a savings product striving to achieve sustainable returns for customers. Additionally, we expanded our portfolio of customized participating products. Building on the "Fu Man Jia" series co-launched with Aviva-COFCO, we partnered with Cathay Lujiazui Life Insurance on "Jin Man Yi Zu No.6", a participating incremental whole life insurance product. This was followed by the launch of "Xing Hai Hui Xuan", a participating annuity product co-developed with Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance. These customized products were designed to cater to the industry-wide demand shift from fixed returns to floating-returns, further solidifying our leadership in China's participating insurance segment."

"Our proprietary AI solutions are increasingly integrated across our operations, enhancing service efficiency and supporting sustainable growth. Notably, our expense-to-income ratio fell by 11.5 percentage points sequentially, reaching 29.1% in the first quarter of 2025. With private large-language model deployments, we are not only realizing meaningful cost savings, but also reinforcing the security and effectiveness of our data capabilities, ensuring regulatory compliance."

"During the quarter, we launched an AI-powered smart portal on Huize's app, offering 24/7 insurance agent support. Our AI services now cover key customer lifecycle touchpoints including policy inquiries and product matching, serving an average of over 15,000 users daily. We are also revolutionizing after-sales claims processing through Xiao Ma Claim's AI agents, achieving end-to-end automation of claims reporting, review, and payout. This innovation is expected to reduce processing time on Xiao Ma Flash Claim from one day to one hour upon full rollout. In the first quarter, Xiao Ma Claim facilitated RMB190 million in claims across 36,000 cases, providing customers with efficient and reliable insurance claim services."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,437.3 million (US$198.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 16.3% from RMB1,718.0 million in the same period of 2024. Within GWP facilitated in the first quarter of 2025, FYP accounted for RMB730.4 million (or 50.8% of total GWP), a decrease of 14.8% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB706.8 million (or 49.2% of total GWP), a decrease of 17.9% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB283.8 million (US$39.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8.5% from RMB310.3 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in FYP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB210.5 million (US$29.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4.4% from RMB220.2 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in channel expenses.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB47.3 million (US$6.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.0% from RMB44.2 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB21.9 million (US$3.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.2% from RMB22.6 million in the same period of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 6.3% from RMB14.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.

Net loss and non-GAAP net loss for the period

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB6.9 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders1 was RMB10.9 million (US$1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders of RMB4.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million), compared to RMB233.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, June 6, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, June 6, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), X(https://x.com/huizeholding) and Webull(https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, As of March 31,

2024 2025 RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 233,207 201,708 27,796 Restricted cash 61,708 54,525 7,514 Short-term investments 5,000 3,137 432 Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 71,085 60,680 8,362 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 157,080 191,794 26,430 Insurance premium receivables 1,763 1,640 226 Amounts due from related parties 995 1,204 166 Prepaid expense and other receivables 68,171 68,225 9,402 Total current assets 599,009 582,913 80,328 Non-current assets Restricted cash 29,883 29,883 4,118 Contract assets, net of allowance for expected credit losses 28,435 24,195 3,334 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,083 44,590 6,145 Intangible assets, net 68,840 69,785 9,617 Long-term investments 66,716 69,132 9,527 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,715 17,126 2,360 Goodwill 14,536 14,536 2,003 Other assets 8,981 8,700 1,199 Total non-current assets 285,189 277,947 38,303 Total assets 884,198 860,860 118,631 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 50,000 53,000 7,304 Accounts payable 202,054 202,697 27,932 Insurance premium payables 56,042 47,531 6,550 Other payables and accrued expenses 44,434 33,446 4,606 Payroll and welfare payable 41,005 41,776 5,757 Income taxes payable 2,575 2,575 355 Operating lease liabilities 16,743 14,901 2,053 Amount due to related parties 2,495 - - Total current liabilities 415,348 395,926 54,557 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings - 6,990 963 Deferred tax liabilities 14,875 14,848 2,046 Operating lease liabilities 24,082 19,806 2,729 Payroll and welfare payable 649 305 42 Accounts payable - 2,713 374 Total non-current liabilities 39,606 44,662 6,154 Total liabilities 454,954 440,588 60,711 Shareholders' equity Class A common shares 63 63 9 Class B common shares 10 10 1 Treasury stock (29,513 ) (29,513 ) (4,067 ) Additional paid-in capital 909,930 909,930 125,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,864 ) (12,311 ) (1,697 ) Accumulated deficits (458,886 ) (467,473 ) (64,414 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders 408,740 400,706 55,224 Non-controlling interests 20,504 19,566 2,696 Total shareholders' equity 429,244 420,272 57,920 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 884,198 860,860 118,631

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 301,882 271,850 37,462 Other income 8,430 11,939 1,645 Total operating revenue 310,312 283,789 39,107 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (217,922 ) (209,012 ) (28,803 ) Other cost (2,273 ) (1,471 ) (203 ) Total operating costs (220,195 ) (210,483 ) (29,005 ) Selling expenses (44,205 ) (47,320 ) (6,521 ) General and administrative expenses (22,632 ) (21,905 ) (3,019 ) Research and development expenses (14,380 ) (13,471 ) (1,856 ) Total operating costs and expenses (301,412 ) (293,179 ) (40,402 ) Operating (loss)/profit 8,900 (9,390 ) (1,295 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income 1,224 675 93 Unrealized exchange loss (293 ) (147 ) (19 ) Investment income/(loss) (2,325 ) 214 30 Others, net 1,950 736 101 (Loss)/profit before income tax, and share of loss of equity method investee 9,456 (7,912 ) (1,090 ) Income tax expense - (152 ) (21 ) Share of loss of equity method investee (767 ) (1,460 ) (201 ) Net (loss)/profit 8,689 (9,524 ) (1,312 ) Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1,781 (937 ) (129 ) Net (loss)/profit attributable to Huize Holding Limited 6,908 (8,587 ) (1,183 ) Net (loss)/profit 8,689 (9,524 ) (1,312 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 1,499 553 76 Comprehensive (loss)/profit 10,188 (8,971 ) (1,236 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,781 (937 ) (129 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Huize Holding Limited 8,407 (8,034 ) (1,107 ) Weighted average number of common shares

used in computing net profit per share Basic and diluted 988,410,632 1,008,857,623 1,008,857,623 Net (loss)/profit per share

attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.00 )

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 RMB RMB USD Net (loss)/profit attributable to common shareholders 6,908 (8,587 ) (1,183 ) Share-based

compensation expenses (2,558 ) (2,354 ) (324 ) Non-GAAP net (loss)/profit attributable to common shareholders 4,350 (10,941 ) (1,508 )

______________________

1 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.