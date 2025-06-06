TitanHQ: Bregal Milestone Unveils New Cybersecurity Challenger CyberSentriq

Redstor and TitanHQ combine to deliver an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform targeting $100M ARR by 2028

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Bregal Milestone today announced the launch of CyberSentriq, an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and the customers they service.

CyberSentriq is formed through the acquisition of TitanHQ and its merger with Redstor, a Bregal Milestone portfolio company. The new unified platform is targeting $100m in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 2028 through organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Redstor and TitanHQ have long been recognized for providing best-of-breed cybersecurity and data protection solutions to over 3,000 MSPs, protecting more than 150,000 small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. CyberSentriq unifies these complementary, award-winning solutions into a single integrated platform, empowering MSPs with AI-driven threat detection, cloud-based backup and recovery, advanced email and web security, security awareness training, and secure email archiving and encryption.

James Griffin, CEO of CyberSentriq, stated, "We're setting a new standard for MSP-first cybersecurity. MSPs safeguarding the critical SMB economy are underserved and have been let down by vendors out of touch with their day-to-day needs. CyberSentriq changes that. By uniting two key companies known for technology and service excellence, we're giving MSPs exactly what they need - comprehensive protection without compromising quality, partnership, or performance."

Ronan Kavanagh, CRO at CyberSentriq, added, "We are combining two hugely successful companies, whose success is driven by a fundamental understanding of the MSP, their needs, and how we create value for them. We're here to eradicate operational drag and provide MSPs with proactive cybersecurity, data protection, and operational resilience, providing a value enablement platform allowing them to better serve their customers."

John Hales, Managing Director at Bregal Milestone, said, "SMBs face increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyber-attacks, and MSPs urgently need integrated solutions to combat these challenges. By uniting the exceptional strengths and proven track records of Redstor and TitanHQ, CyberSentriq stands ready to lead the next wave of cybersecurity innovation, providing MSPs and their clients with a complete cyber offering for offensive and defensive security, threat mitigation, and recovery."

Backed by a lender syndicate led by HSBC Innovation Banking and J.P. Morgan, CyberSentriq is strategically positioned to achieve accelerated global growth.

About CyberSentriq:

CyberSentriq is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform, leveraging solutions from two best-of-breed vendors in the MSP space. Partnering with over 3,000 MSPs and protecting over 150,000 SMBs globally, CyberSentriq provides an unmatched combination of proactive AI-driven email and web security, advanced data protection, and operational resilience.

The CyberSentriq platform offers:

Cloud-based data backup and recovery

AI-driven threat intelligence and detection

Advanced email security at both the Mail Exchange (MX) and Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) layers.

Security awareness services

Email archiving and encryption.

For more information, visit www.CyberSentriq.com

About Bregal Milestone:

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognised by GrowthCap as one of the Top Growth Equity Firms of 2024.

For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ ?is a 25-year-old multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform that delivers a layered security solution to businesses globally. It offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.

