Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
06.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Top Tennis Star Alycia Parks Taps Orlando Powerhouse Dianna Desboyaux to List Her Jupiter Estate

Orlando Luxury Powerhouse Dianna Desboyaux Hired to Sell Tennis Superstar's Jupiter Estate

JUPITER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Tennis sensation Alycia Parks, currently ranked among the WTA's most promising young stars, has chosen renowned Orlando real estate expert Dianna Desboyaux to list her recently renovated Jupiter estate. The property, located in one of South Florida's most exclusive enclaves, spans 1.1 acres and offers ample space for a custom tennis court, additional guest dwellings, or even a private compound - making it a dream acquisition for any athlete or privacy-focused buyer.

American Tennis Player Alycia Parks

American Tennis Player Alycia Parks

Alycia Parks, who made headlines with her blistering serve and fearless playing style, is one of the few women on the WTA tour to break into the Top 50 before age 23. With career titles including a WTA 250 singles title and a powerful doubles performance alongside partner Zhang Shuai, Parks has been hailed as the future of American tennis. Her choice to work with Desboyaux is yet another example of her laser focus and strategic approach - this time, off the court.

Dianna Desboyaux, a name synonymous with record-breaking luxury sales across Central Florida, brings her signature concierge-level service and innovative tools to every listing. Known for exceeding client expectations, Dianna offers a white-glove experience that includes personalized marketing strategies, ultra-discreet service, and access to HouzzFinder.com - her proprietary home search engine designed to give buyers a quiet, agent-free browsing experience.

"I'm honored to work with Alycia," said Desboyaux. "She's not just a phenomenal athlete but a smart, driven woman who knows the value of aligning with the right team. This Jupiter property is special - spacious, serene, and full of opportunity for customization and expansion. We're excited to bring it to market."

The modern estate features recent renovations and is zoned for additional structures, offering a rare combination of elegance and flexibility. Lush tropical landscaping surrounds the main residence, and with no HOA restrictions, the property can easily accommodate a guest house, gym, studio, or recreational amenities. It's a unique offering in a market where privacy and land are increasingly hard to find.

With a reputation for representing Central Florida's elite - including pro athletes, celebrities, and top entrepreneurs - Dianna Desboyaux has become the go-to expert for clients seeking a discreet, detail-oriented agent with global reach and local expertise.

For inquiries or a private showing, contact:

Dianna Desboyaux
407.920.4601
TeamDesboyaux@gmail.com
www.DiannatheRealtor.com

Browse exclusive listings in peace at www.HouzzFinder.com
Media Contact:
Team Desboyaux
Email: TeamDesboyaux@gmail.com
Phone: 407.920.4601

SOURCE: Dianna Desboyaux

Related Images

Aerial View of Alycia Parks' Jupiter Estate

Aerial View of Alycia Parks' Jupiter Estate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/top-tennis-star-alycia-parks-taps-orlando-powerhouse-dianna-desboyaux-to-list-her-jupit-1035762

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
