Masco Group, a Global Leader in Engineering Technologies and Services Solutions for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Expands Its U.S. Presence and Process Portfolio With the Acquisition of Techniserv

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Masco Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Techniserv, Inc., a U.S.-based expert in bioreactor technology and process systems. This strategic move significantly strengthens Masco Group's presence in the United States and enhances its capabilities across both upstream and downstream bioprocessing.

Techniserv will continue to operate under its current leadership team and will become part of Masco Group's Process Business Unit, ensuring continuity for its clients, employees, and suppliers while benefiting from Masco Group's global scale, engineering depth, and operational resources.

"The addition of Techniserv is a natural extension of our continued growth strategy," said Luca Borella, CEO of Masco Group. "It allows us to provide local integrated process solutions in the U.S. and other key markets - including bioreactors and all supporting process equipment, high-purity utilities, automation, and CQV."

"This acquisition significantly increases both the capacity and the range of technologies we can offer our clients and A&E partners," said Richard Keays, CEO of Masco Group's Process Business Unit. "With Techniserv joining Olsa and BCD, we now manufacture process equipment in Italy, Ireland and the United States. Just as importantly, Techniserv brings a strong U.S.-based service team, giving us local presence and the ability to respond to our clients faster and more effectively. Together, we are now among the largest international players in upstream and downstream processing, with the scale and expertise to support biopharma manufacturers globally."

"Joining Masco Group and Process BU and taking advantage of Masco Group's engineering, manufacturing, and technical commercial capabilities is a great opportunity for Techniserv and our customers," said Brandon Kotsko, President of Techniserv. "Our team, dedicated to delivering high-quality systems, can now offer more and leverage Masco Group's existing engineering and manufacturing capabilities to better serve our clients. This partnership will accelerate our ability to grow and innovate - both in the U.S. and overseas."

Masco Group and Techniserv remain fully committed to supporting all existing and new projects and clients. In the coming weeks, both companies will engage directly with customers to share more about their combined capabilities and future plans.

Masco Group

Masco Group is a multicompetent team of specialist companies - including Stilmas, Olsa, KeyPlants, BCD, DOC, Masco Group Automation, MascoLab, and VILS - delivering progressive engineering and cutting-edge solutions for life science manufacturing. We deliver innovative design and manufacturing of facility modules and high-purity process systems, advanced process and automation engineering, expert project management, and strong capabilities in conceptual design. We also ensure strict compliance through deep qualification, validation, regulatory knowledge and laboratory services. With a presence across five continents and a commitment to technical excellence, Masco Group delivers innovation that powers the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Techniserv, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Techniserv is a U.S.-based provider of bioreactor and process systems serving the pharmaceutical, biotech, food, and fine chemical industries. With a 62,000 sq. ft. facility in Pennsylvania and decades of engineering expertise, Techniserv offers complete solutions from design through fabrication, automation, and qualification, being reference partner to the main bio-pharma companies in U.S.

SOURCE: Masco Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/masco-group-a-global-leader-in-engineering-technologies-and-services-1035874