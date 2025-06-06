Kramúsica Records: Skylark Explores New Artistic Territory with "shades of blue" a New Album Born from Composer Collaboration

An evocative journey of fortitude, acceptance, and belonging

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / GRAMMY®-nominated vocal ensemble Skylark announces the release of "shades of blue," featuring world premiere recordings of Belgian-American composer Mark Van Overmeire's choral suites "Hereafter am I" and "Between the shadows." The 40-minute album emerged from a close collaborative process between composer and ensemble.

Skylark Vocal Ensemble - shades of blue

Album cover

The collaboration began when Van Overmeire, drawn to Skylark's blend of technical precision and emotional depth in their previous recordings, reached out directly to artistic director Matthew Guard. Rather than a traditional commission, Van Overmeire gave the ensemble unprecedented creative freedom to interpret his works.

"Their ability to find the soul within complex music is remarkable," said Van Overmeire. "I knew they could unlock new dimensions in these pieces and bring them fully to life."

About the Composer

Born in Sint-Amandsberg, Belgium, Mark Van Overmeire discovered music in his teens, studying at the Municipal Conservatory of Bruges and the Royal Conservatory of Ghent. His three previous albums on Kramúsica Records - including collaborations with the Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra and renowned guitarist Irina Kulikova - reflect his global musical influences from travels in South America and Southeast Asia.

The Music

"Hereafter am I" examines generational influence and belonging - how we unconsciously mirror those who came before us and the complex journey of understanding our place in that legacy. "Between the shadows" explores finding inner strength to overcome doubt, taking listeners through vulnerability toward empowerment and purpose.

Guard was drawn to Van Overmeire's post-minimalist compositional style, which has shades of Arvo Pärt or David Lang but also tender lyrical moments. The composer's background as a percussionist creates interesting effects of articulation that the ensemble found compelling to explore, even having the freedom to use some extended vocal techniques to expand the color palette beyond traditional classical vocalization.

"Having this level of creative freedom allowed us to push our own boundaries," Guard explained. "We could experiment with interpretive choices that served Mark's vision while showcasing what Skylark does best."

About Skylark

Since 2011, Skylark has earned four GRAMMY® nominations and multiple Billboard Traditional Classical Chart entries. The Boston-based ensemble, praised as "the cream of the American crop" by BBC Radio 3, has performed internationally at venues like London's St. John's Smith Square, consistently redefining choral music through innovative programming.

Their previous release, "Clear Voices in the Dark," featured the first US recording of Poulenc's challenging "Figure Humaine" interwoven with American Civil War-era songs, demonstrating their ability to create meaningful connections across musical traditions and bring renewed life to both historical and contemporary works.

"shades of blue" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Media Contact:

Matthew Guard, Artistic Director

info@skylarkensemble.org

(617) 245-4958

SOURCE: Kramúsica Records

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/skylark-explores-new-artistic-territory-with-%22shades-of-blue%22-a-ne-1033152