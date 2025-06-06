DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Appoints Lisa Horton as Chief Communications and Creative Officer

Agency Vet Moves In-House to Oversee Communications, Marketing & Creative for Leading Bridal Retailer During Pivotal "Aisle to Algorithm" Brand Evolution

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced the appointment of Lisa Horton as Chief Communications and Creative Officer. As part of the company's Executive Leadership Team, Horton will oversee all facets of the company's marketing, brand strategy, public relations, internal and external communications, investor relations, social media, and creative. Since beginning her work with David's Bridal in late 2024, leading its agency of record, Horton has already been instrumental in shaping the company's narrative on the largest strategic pivot in its 70-year history, "Aisle to Algorithm." She has spearheaded strategic communications around major company milestones, including a transformative acquisition, the launch of the brand's retail media network, a c-suite leadership transition, including announcing the company's new Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Cook, and a headline-making partnership with couture house Marchesa. Under her direction, the company has earned over 5 billion media impressions with placements in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, WWD, USA Today, and Forbes in the past six months.

A dynamic and deeply strategic communications leader, Horton brings more than 15 years of experience building and elevating brands through breakthrough storytelling and integrated marketing. She most recently served as President of award-winning boutique agency ASTRSK, where she spent the past 8.5 years in roles ranging from AVP to Chief Strategy Officer, culminating in her presidency. During her tenure, she led high-impact campaigns and launches for brands such as Prime Video, Lemonade Insurance (including the company's IPO), Match Group, Industrious, Grailed, Laird Superfood, Misfits Market, and many others.

"Lisa is a powerhouse, a force, and an exceptional strategic thought partner," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "She has already made an extraordinary impact on our brand. Her sharp instincts, critical thinking, unique problem-solving, creative vision, and unmatched ability to tell compelling stories across every platform are exactly what David's Bridal needs as we continue our journey to redefine modern retail and serve today's engaged couples in new, exciting ways."

In her new role, Horton will be charged with further evolving the David's Bridal brand and voice-infusing it with innovation, culture, and creativity to meet the ever-changing expectations of Gen Z and Millennial consumers. Horton is based in New York and will report directly to Elina Vilk, David's President and Chief Business Officer, who will work closely with Horton on the marketing and creative direction of David's. Vilk shared, "Lisa stands out for her expertise in gleaning insights into the needs, wants and pain points throughout the customer's journey and turning those into powerful messages, we are so lucky to have her leadership."

"It's an incredible honor to join David's Bridal during one of its most transformative and exciting chapters- I bought my prom dress from David's, my mother was a David's bride, and I've been a David's bridesmaid three times and counting!" added Lisa Horton, Chief Communications and Creative Officer, David's Bridal. "This brand is steeped in history, having walked more brides down the aisle than any other brand, but also fearlessly future-forward to ensure it delivers on its mission for brides, grooms, and anyone celebrating life's most memorable moments and milestones. I'm energized by the opportunity to work with the already established team of incredible branding, marketing, and creative professionals at David's and to help shape what's next for a company with so much momentum."

ASTRSK will remain David's PR agency of record, reporting to Horton.

To learn more about David's, visit davidsbridal.com .

For headshots and additional assets, please see media kit here .

###

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that serve wedding and special occasion consumers and the industry at large.

David's boasts the industry's only loyalty program, the Diamond Loyalty Program . This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like Generation Tux , Shutterfly , Little Tuxedos and much more, including the opportunity to win a free honeymoon. Additionally, Pearl by David's offers consumers a wedding website, universal wedding registry, robust wedding checklist , and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides with their perfect vendor partners.

Pearl Media Network allows advertisers to tap into David's Bridal unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through content across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more. Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact Information

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com





SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/david%e2%80%99s-bridal-appoints-lisa-horton-as-chief-communications-and-creati-1036055