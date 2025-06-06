Summary: H.B. Limo Services, Inc. marks over two decades of growth by expanding its offerings to include full-service event support alongside reliable transportation.

Huntington Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - H.B. Limo Services, Inc. (TCP 36706-B), a Huntington Beach-based transportation company with over two decades of operational experience, has announced a significant expansion of its service offerings. Once focused primarily on personal and corporate ground mobility, the company now provides integrated support for events, logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Founded by Lonnie Reynolds to address a growing need for dependable, cost-conscious ride services, H.B. Limo Services, Inc. has steadily evolved. The company remains grounded in its original mission but continues to adapt to shifting client demands. According to management, H.B. Limo Services, Inc., continually expands its services by introducing new offerings that streamline event planning, fleet operations, and vendor coordination.

Besides popular transportation offerings like SNA airport car service, the company also provides transportation-related solutions such as vehicle signage, commercial driver training, DMV registration processing, and CARB emissions testing. In addition, it offers event-related support including custom printing and embroidery, promotional items, balloon bouquets, event logistics, and Live Scan fingerprinting.

"By deepening our capabilities beyond vehicle dispatch, we support both individuals and businesses at multiple points in their operations," said Victoria Davis, General Manager of H.B. Limo Services, Inc. "These additions are part of a broader strategy to meet evolving client needs with practical, consolidated solutions."

H.B. Limo Services, Inc. has also reinforced its commitment to industry standards. As a member of the Greater California Livery Association, the company engages directly with the regional transportation sector. These roles offer a platform to advocate for operator support, safety programs, and sustainable service models.

H.B. Limo Services, Inc. marks over two decades of growth by expanding its offerings

The company's newer services--especially those related to regulatory compliance and event logistics--have proven essential for clients navigating state requirements or planning multi-component functions. From commercial driver programs to CARB testing and DMV documentation, H.B. Limo Services, Inc. offers services that can be challenging to manage independently.

This integrated model reduces vendor dependency and simplifies coordination for customers who value reliability and experience. The company's ability to offer both mobility and non-transportation services uniquely positions it among local providers.

About H.B. Limo Services, Inc.:

H.B. Limo Services, Inc. is a multi-service transportation and event company based in Huntington Beach, Florida. Established over 20 years ago, the company continues to evolve by providing car and limo service, event coordination, vehicle compliance assistance, and promotional solutions. A member of the Greater California Livery Association, H.B. Limo Services, Inc. maintains a leadership role in advancing transportation and business service infrastructure throughout the region.

Media Contact:

