IBSA Derma, the dermoaesthetic division of Swiss company IBSA, will participate in the 18 th IMCAS Asia Congress in Bangkok, gathering over 3,000 professionals from across the region to explore the future of aesthetic and regenerative medicine.

With the presence in the Congress and a dedicated scientific symposium, the company reaffirms its commitment to advancing bioremodeling approaches and promoting a holistic, science-driven vision of authentic beauty.

This year marks a key milestone for IBSA Derma: 10 years of NAHYCO Technology, a patented innovation in hyaluronic acid science that continues to shape the future of tissue regeneration.

As part of the congress, IBSA Derma will host a scientific symposium titled "The Future of Tissue Regeneration with NAHYCO Technology. Feeling and Seeing the Results with Profhilo Line" scheduled for Saturday, June 7, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm ICT in Room 1 Level 2. Internationally renowned speakers Dr. Lam Bee Lan and Prof. Ofir Artzi - will lead the session, focusing on the evolving approaches in regenerative aesthetic medicine, with particular attention to the clinical impact of hybrid cooperative complexes (HCCs) of hyaluronic acid and their role in tissue regeneration across different anatomical layers affected by aging.

HCCs represent a new frontier in hyaluronic acid-based product formulation, made possible through NAHYCO Technology, IBSA's patented thermal process that celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. This technological breakthrough is the foundation of the Profhilo line and continues to be a milestone of IBSA Derma's innovation pathway.

The Company's presence at IMCAS Asia is part of a broader strategic plan for expansion across the APAC region, an increasingly dynamic and high-potential market. In this context, IBSA Derma strengthened its regional presence last year with the opening of its regional hub in Singapore and the launch of a dedicated platform for Asian Key Opinion Leaders to share their clinical insights and expertise.

"The strong growth we are experiencing in the APAC region stems from our solid collaboration with local distributors, which enable us to better understand the specific dynamics and cultural nuances of each market" says Loy Derris, Business Development Director Dermoaesthetic Division North Asia.

"Over the past 18 months, we have achieved remarkable results in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and India, and we have recently entered the Thai market with great momentum. Looking ahead we are also looking enthusiastically toward promising new markets like Taiwan" - declaresMagallon Riza Marie, Senior Strategic Marketing and Operational Lead Dermoaesthetic APAC Region.

"Being at IMCAS Asia for the second year in a row is a valuable opportunity to strengthen our dialogue with physicians in the APAC Region and promote our concept of authentic beauty that embraces a holistic and overall wellness-oriented approach" -states Elisa Brozzelli,Brand Activation Manager Dermoaesthetic Division.

IBSA Derma will also be present at Booth 8 - Level 2, where visitors can learn more about the latest solutions and innovations in aesthetic medicine.

About IBSA IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss pharmaceutical multinational with 20 subsidiaries across Europe, China, and the United States. Its products are available in over 90 countries, and its R&D activities focus on 10 therapeutic areas. In 2025, IBSA will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its acquisition by current President and CEO, Arturo Licenziati, who has transformed the company into a multinational corporation employing over 2,300 personnel worldwide. IBSA's growth and development can be attributed to its ability to innovate by refining well-known molecules, as well as to its commitment to looking to the future responsibly and transparently, thanks to the dedication and dynamism of its people. About IBSA Derma IBSA has used its experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical field to branch out and develop medical devices for aesthetic medicine based on hyaluronic acid, thus creating a dedicated division: IBSA Derma. Through scientific expertise, continuous research, technological development and a modern production process, IBSA has become one of the leading pharmaceutical companies to produce hyaluronic acid for aesthetic medicine applications. IBSA Derma distinguishes itself in this vast market because it controls the entire product lifecycle, from the biofermentation production of the raw material to the ready-to-use final product in prefilled syringes.

