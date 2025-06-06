LNG Terminals Market worth $13.15 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LNG Terminals Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 7.86 billion in 2025 to USD 13.15 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The LNG Terminals Market is shaped by the growing demand for cleaner, flexible energy sources, driven by global carbon neutrality goals and heightened energy security concerns. As LNG offers a less carbon-intensive and scalable alternative to coal and oil, it is becoming a key transitional fuel. This shift has accelerated the construction of liquefaction terminals in exporting countries and regasification terminals in importing regions, notably in Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. Supportive government policies, favorable regulations, and long-term energy strategies are further attracting investment. Additionally, environmental goals encourage the integration of low-carbon technologies, such as operational electrification and emissions reduction systems, into terminal design, spurring innovation and long-term market growth.

Onshore segment to register higher CAGR in LNG Terminals Market during forecast period

Over the last few decades, onshore LNG terminals remained big global infrastructure players because of their large storage capacities, existing supply chains, and convenient access to utilities and skilled labor. In regions heavily reliant on LNG imports, such as Asia Pacific and Europe, energy security strategies have increasingly prioritized developing and expanding onshore regasification terminals. These facilities, designed for long-term and high-volume operations, typically include extensive infrastructure such as storage tanks, vaporizers, liquefaction units, and berths for loading and unloading. To address environmental concerns and cost efficiency, the onshore segment is adopting modular designs, electrified systems to reduce emissions, and digital technologies to improve process control and safety. Governments and private sector stakeholders are actively investing in the upgrade and expansion of existing terminals to accommodate larger LNG carriers, diversify supply sources, and integrate future-ready infrastructure, including hydrogen and carbon capture systems, in support of broader decarbonization goals.

Floating segment to account for second-largest share of LNG Terminals Market, by terminal type, during forecast period

The floating segment of the LNG Terminals Market is undergoing substantial growth, fostered mainly by cheaper costs, faster timelines, and most notably, its ability to serve a broader range of geographies. As of 2024, over 45 floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) are deployed worldwide, with more than 10 units being built or planned. These floating alternatives typically deploy 40 to 50% faster than traditional onshore facilities, with deployment timelines potentially as short as 24 to 36 months. Further, their mobility allows for redeployment based on changing demand, making them suitable and adroit for emerging economies and short-to-mid LNG supply contracts. The trend is projected to continue, particularly in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, as countries search for flexible and low-capex alternatives to expand LNG infrastructure.

North America to be second-largest LNG Terminals Market during forecast period

The LNG Terminals Market is growing in North America due to sizeable shale gas reserves, rising demand for LNG globally, and strong exporting capabilities. As of 2024, North America represents about 30% of global LNG export capacity, with the United States operating more than 7 major LNG export terminals, including Sabine Pass, Corpus Christi, and Cameron LNG. Many additional projects and expansions are currently being developed, including Golden Pass LNG and Plaquemines LNG, which will provide over 70 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) by 2027. North America has known pricing and ample pipeline infrastructure and is generating strong interest from investors to play a strategic role in meeting worldwide energy transition needs.

Key Market Players

Major players with a wide regional presence dominate the LNG Terminals Market. Some key players in the market are Technip Energies N.V. (France), Bechtel Corporation (US), SAIPEM SpA (Italy), Samsung C&T Corporation (South Korea), HYUNDAI E&C (South Korea), and JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Japan).

Technip Energies N.V.

Technip Energies N.V. is a specialist in technology and engineering. The company offers design and project development services. It offers loading systems for decarbonization in chemicals and petrochemicals industries. It provides services of engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, transportation & installation, and digital & project management consultancy solutions. Technip Energies N.V. operates through two segments: Technology, Products & Services and Project Delivery. The company offers liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal solutions through the Project Delivery segment. The company serves oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, metals & mining, power, and life sciences industries. Technip Energies N.V. has taken strategic steps to grow in the LNG terminals market in recent years. In September 2024, Technip Energies N.V. and KBR's joint venture, KTJV, signed an agreement with Lake Charles LNG export company LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP, for a major Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, and Construction (EPFC) contract. This involves developing a 16.45 MTPA LNG export facility by converting the existing Lake Charles LNG import terminal in Louisiana. The project includes three modular liquefaction trains of 5.5 MTPA each and modifications to existing LNG storage. In collaboration with partners, Technip Energies has delivered LNG infrastructure capable of producing 110 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), representing about 20% of the world's operational liquefaction capacity, currently estimated at around 450 MTPA. It has geographic presence in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Samsung C&T Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation focuses on electrical and civil engineering and construction. Its projects encompass the construction of buildings, civil infrastructure, urban development, plants, and housing. The company operates through four main segments: Construction, Trading, Fashion, and Resort. The LNG terminal is exclusively offered in the construction segment. The Trading segment includes chemicals, iron and steel, industrial materials, energy and mineral resources, and textiles industry plants. In recent years, Samsung C&T Corporation has made strategic moves to grow in the LNG terminals market. Notably, in March 2022, the company signed an EPC contract with PetroVietnam Power and Lilama Corporation for Vietnam's first LNG-fueled power plants, Nhon Trach 3 and 4, in Dong Nai province, with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts, expected to start operations by 2025. The company has also completed several LNG terminals and regasification facilities worldwide, including the South Korean LNG Terminal Expansion and the Freeport LNG terminal in the US. Its integrated approach combines EPC capabilities with advanced project management and modular construction, allowing faster schedules and cost optimization. Samsung C&T has a geographic presence in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

