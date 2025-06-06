Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
06.06.25 | 14:34
0,129 Euro
+6,45 % +0,008
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1160,12816:41
0,1210,12416:41
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 15 May 2025, including to decrease the share capital and to distribute the Company's shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") as dividend-in-kind to the Company's shareholders, subject to, among other things, completion of the share capital decrease and the conditions to complete the merger between AKHH and Aker MergerCo AS (the "Merger") having been met. The Merger is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025. The Board of Directors will later decide on and communicate key dates for the dividend in-kind distribution.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akerhorizons.com/investors/shareholder-center/general-meetings/.

For further information:
Investor Relations:
Jonas Gamre
Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92
E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4160268

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/4160268/84fba1f9d7aec5b4.pdf

Aker Horizons ASA Minutes of EGM 6 June 2025 complete

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-302475387.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.