Action Against Hunger: A Well of Hope in Wajid

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / "For first time in a long while, we feel like we can live with some peace."

Published by Action Against Hunger.

By Ahmed Issak Hussein

In Wajid, Somalia, a town gripped by drought, the rhythmic clatter of newly installed handpumps signals hope. For the families in Wajid's Tawakal Internal Displacement Camp, water scarcity has long been a challenge, affecting not just hydration but also livelihoods and daily survival.

Life in Tawakal has always been defined by the struggle for water. Owliya Ibrahim Riinow, a mother of five, experienced this hardship firsthand. Forced to flee her village 18 miles away, she and her children settled into a makeshift shelter. Each day was a struggle for water. Owliya would walk a half mile to the nearest semi-saline well-an unsafe journey-only to return with contaminated water, and too little of it.

"The water we used was not always clean, and never enough for cooking, cleaning, or bathing," Owliya shares.

Now, there is a glimmer of hope in Wajid with support from Action Against Hunger and funding from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) to improve water access. Four shallow wells, were deepened over 6 feet to ensure a higher yield and hand pumps were added, drastically improving the availability and quality of water.

The impact was immediate and profound. Owliya's neighborhood, once deprived of clean water, now has a reliable source that serves over 295 households. The shallow well that used to run dry during the harsh dry seasons now provides clean, protected water year-round.

"We are blessed," says Owliya. "The well is just a short walk away, and the water is safe for my children. Now, we can focus on other important things in our lives."

For Owliya and the women of Tawakal, the well is more than just a source of water; it has become a hub for the community, a place where women gather, share stories, and support one another.

Beyond access to clean water, Action Against Hunger has also provided hygiene kits containing water treatment tablets, soap, and sanitary pads so families can maintain better hygiene. The risk of waterborne diseases is also significantly reduced through these sanitation measures.

For communities like Tawakal, the rehabilitation of these wells has an impact that goes far beyond a mere infrastructural improvement-it is a turning point, a shift from survival to the possibility of thriving. With clean water now within reach, families can shift their focus to building their lives by pursuing education for their children, securing their livelihoods, and planning for a more stable future.

"I pray this support continues," says Owliya gratefully. "And I hope other communities facing similar struggles will receive the same help. Now, for the first time in a long while, we feel like we can live with some peace."

***

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. Action Against Hunger works in 28 districts across Somalia. In 2023, our teams repaired over 50 clean water points and our water, sanitation, and hygiene programs benefited 219,000 people. We also lead the Building Resilient Communities in Somalia consortium, ensuring communities in disaster-prone rural Somalia have sufficient social, financial, and environmental assets to cope with shocks and adapt to the effects of climate change. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.



Rehabilitated well in Wajid.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-well-of-hope-in-wajid-1036338