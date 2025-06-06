Global Cyber Range Market Set to Grow at 9.0% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Cybersecurity Skill Gaps: Valuates Reports

Cyber Range Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), by Application (Training Purpose, Network Testing).

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Market for Cyber Range was valued at USD 2548 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 4670 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Cyber Range Market:

The cyber range market is evolving rapidly as organizations prioritize resilience, preparedness, and compliance in an increasingly hostile digital landscape. Enterprises across sectors are investing in immersive, scenario-based training environments to address complex cyber threats.

The market is being driven by both technological innovation and rising stakeholder awareness of cyber risks. With deployment models ranging from cloud to on-premise and applications spanning education, defense, and corporate sectors, cyber ranges are becoming integral to modern cybersecurity strategies. As the demand for cybersecurity expertise grows, the cyber range market is positioned for sustained expansion supported by government funding, private investments, and global collaborations.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CYBER RANGE MARKET:

The cloud-based deployment model significantly boosts the cyber range market by offering scalable, cost-effective, and on-demand cybersecurity training and testing environments. Organizations, especially SMEs and educational institutions, prefer cloud-based solutions due to lower upfront infrastructure costs and flexible access across locations. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, companies are opting for cloud platforms to simulate and rehearse real-world attacks. These solutions enable global teams to collaborate and participate in cyber exercises remotely, fostering skill development across geographies. Additionally, cloud platforms are easier to update and maintain, ensuring the training environment stays current with emerging threat scenarios. This flexibility, affordability, and accessibility are crucial in driving the adoption of cloud-based cyber ranges across multiple sectors.

On-premise cyber range solutions are driving market growth by catering to organizations that prioritize data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and customized control. Government agencies, defense sectors, and large enterprises with sensitive data often opt for on-premise deployments to maintain control over training environments. These setups allow for tailored scenarios, integration with proprietary systems, and advanced security protocols that are difficult to replicate in cloud settings. Furthermore, on-premise ranges provide consistent network performance without relying on internet availability, ensuring uninterrupted training. Industries handling critical infrastructure or classified information rely heavily on these solutions to test vulnerabilities in a secure, controlled environment. This demand for localized, secure infrastructure continues to support the on-premise segment of the cyber range market.

The increasing need for cybersecurity training and network testing is a major catalyst for the cyber range market. Organizations are facing a critical skills gap in cybersecurity, and cyber ranges provide a practical, immersive environment for hands-on learning. From simulated cyber-attacks to incident response drills, these platforms enhance workforce readiness. Additionally, cyber ranges allow for safe testing of network configurations, policies, and hardware under attack conditions, helping identify vulnerabilities without real-world risk. This capability is essential for both proactive defense and compliance with cybersecurity standards. As businesses aim to strengthen internal capabilities and avoid data breaches, demand for training and network testing through cyber ranges continues to escalate across industries.

The escalation in both volume and complexity of cyber threats has pushed organizations to invest in cyber ranges. From phishing to ransomware, businesses are exposed to evolving attack vectors. Traditional training methods no longer suffice in preparing IT teams for such dynamic risks. Cyber ranges provide simulated attack environments where teams can actively engage with realistic scenarios. These simulations improve both threat detection and incident response. As industries become increasingly digitized especially in finance, healthcare, and energy the need for cyber-resilient operations becomes critical. This compels organizations to adopt cyber range platforms to prepare employees and test infrastructure resilience under threat conditions.

Compliance with global data security standards like GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 is a significant driver for cyber range adoption. Regulatory frameworks increasingly demand proactive threat assessment and continuous improvement of cybersecurity protocols. Cyber ranges help organizations demonstrate due diligence by offering repeatable, auditable testing environments. Companies can simulate cyberattacks and assess the effectiveness of their security posture without jeopardizing live systems. This supports risk management initiatives and ensures that gaps are identified and addressed. For sectors like banking and defense, where non-compliance can lead to heavy penalties or national security issues, cyber ranges serve as essential tools for readiness and regulatory assurance.

National governments are increasingly adopting cyber range solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure and prepare for cyber warfare. Defense agencies use these platforms for red team/blue team exercises, scenario planning, and offensive cyber strategy testing. These use cases are often highly sensitive and demand specialized simulation environments that mimic national-level cyber threats. As geopolitical tensions and cyber-espionage incidents grow, government investment in cyber range infrastructure accelerates. Many countries are also partnering with private firms to create large-scale, multi-agency training ranges. This direct involvement of the public sector further propels market expansion and innovation in cyber range solutions.

There is a global talent shortage in cybersecurity, prompting a surge in demand for realistic training environments. Academic institutions and corporate training programs are turning to cyber ranges to bridge the skills gap. These platforms offer hands-on experience in detecting and neutralizing threats, making learners job-ready faster. Moreover, many cyber range providers partner with educational institutions to incorporate their technology into curricula. This democratization of cybersecurity training equips students with real-world capabilities. As employers look for certified professionals with practical experience, the availability and use of cyber ranges are expected to rise, directly impacting market growth.

Sectors such as energy, water utilities, and transportation are increasingly reliant on connected systems, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Cyber ranges enable these sectors to simulate attacks on SCADA systems, industrial control systems (ICS), and IoT infrastructure. The ability to test defensive strategies in a sandbox environment is invaluable for ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. With governments prioritizing the cyber defense of critical infrastructure, these sectors are receiving targeted funding and mandates to implement comprehensive cybersecurity training. As a result, demand for specialized cyber range platforms tailored to industrial applications is on the rise, contributing to market expansion.

CYBER RANGE MARKET SHARE:

Global core manufacturers of Cyber Range include Northrop Grumman, Cisco, Leonardo and RaytheonBAE Systems.

North America is the largest consumption region, accounting for approximately 37% of the global market. North America dominates due to high investment in cybersecurity, robust defense spending, and advanced technology infrastructure.

In terms of type, cloud-based is the largest market segment, with a share of more than 67%.

In terms of application, the largest application is training purpose, with a share of approximately 92%.

Key Companies:

Nsfocus

QIANXIN

Keysight

Venustech

H3C

Integrity Technology

360 Digital Security Group

Cyber Peace

FengTai Technology

Cyberbit

Northrop Grumman

Cisco

Leonardo

Raytheon

BAE Systems

Airbus

IBM

MANTECH-Inc

Simspace

VMware Inc

RangeForce

Guardtime

Cloud Range

Ciradence

NCSE

Cyber Test Systems

