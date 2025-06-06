Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Canada's first Double Levered Single Stock ETFs. This includes six new ETFs:

SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF (TSX: AAPU)

SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF (TSX: AMZU)

SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF (TSX: ALPU)

SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF (TSX: MSFU)

SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF (TSX: NVDU)

SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF (TSX: TSLU)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rYozTHl1U8

These ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective common stock. The ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar. The ETFs only trade in Canadian Dollars.

These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution-trading in Canadian dollars-that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific news, technical signals, market events, or fundamental price outlooks.

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs and followed that this May with the launch of Canada's first triple levered index ETFs.

LongPoint also operates a Partnership ETF platform - a unique structure that streamlines the launch, management, and growth of ETFs for its partners.

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, LongPoint is committed to bringing cutting-edge investment tools to market while supporting the success of its clients and partners.

