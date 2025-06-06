Healthcare Simulation Market worth US$7.23 billion by 2030 with 15.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare Simulation Market, valued at US$3.00 billion in 2024 stood at US$3.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 15.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$7.23 billion by the end of the period. This growth is likely to be driven by rising demand for standardized clinical training, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, higher investment in healthcare technology, and more medical and nursing schools adopting simulation. Key contributors include patient simulators, interventional and cardiac surgical simulators, and simulation training services. Adoption is growing in hospitals and academic institutions, especially in North America and Asia Pacific. Governments are also supporting simulation-based training. For example, the University of Iowa received a USD 8-million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to launch SIM-IA, a mobile simulation program for rural healthcare providers and first responders.

By Based on product & service, the healthcare simulation market, by product & service, is segmented into healthcare simulation anatomical models, healthcare simulation software, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. In 2024, the anatomical models accounted for the largest market share, driven by the increasing emphasis on patient safety and hands-on clinical training. These models allow medical students and professionals to practice procedures in a realistic, risk-free environment, enhancing clinical skills and reducing medical errors. As healthcare systems aim to improve efficiency and reduce costs, anatomical models are widely adopted as cost-effective alternatives to traditional training with live patients. Furthermore, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, ongoing advancements in surgical techniques, and growing funding for simulation-based education continue to boost their adoption in academic institutions and healthcare facilities, solidifying their position as the leading segment in the market.

By Based on technology, the healthcare simulation market is segmented by technology into virtual patient simulation, 3D printing, and procedural rehearsal technology. Among these, the virtual patient simulation segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its ability to provide immersive, risk-free, and repeatable training experiences for healthcare professionals. Leveraging virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) enables learners to practice clinical scenarios, decision-making, and patient interactions in highly realistic environments. This technology is particularly valuable for training in complex or rare medical cases that are difficult to encounter in real life. Several recent developments underscore this trend. For instance, in November 2024, VRAD Co., Ltd. launched NS_Core and IP_Trauma-two VR-based simulators for nursing and trauma care. Moreover, in July 2024, MediSim VR and KD Hospital opened India's first VR nurse training lab to enhance clinical skills through immersive simulation. These developments highlight the growing strategic focus on virtual patient simulation as a transformative tool in modern medical education and clinical training.

By geography, in 2024, North America led the healthcare simulation market, mainly driven by sustained investments in mobile simulation technology and rural healthcare training. Notable initiatives include Washington State University's Mobile Simulation Program, launched in June 2024; the Simulation in Motion-Iowa (SIM-IA) program, launched in June 2022; and the Parkview Health Mobile Medical Training Lab (Indiana, USA), launched in May 2024. These programs are specifically designed to address the needs of underserved and rural communities, delivering high-fidelity simulation training directly to local healthcare providers. Such initiatives exemplify North America's commitment to expanding equitable access to simulation-based education. Furthermore, strong collaborations between academic institutions and healthcare systems, robust government support through initiatives such as the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grants, federal and state funding for mobile simulation units, and significant philanthropic funding have positioned North America as a global leader in healthcare simulation. These combined efforts enhance clinical preparedness, improve healthcare delivery, and ultimately strengthen patient outcomes across the region.

The key players functioning in the healthcare simulation market include CAE Inc. (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Gaumard Scientific Co. (US), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Limbs & Things (UK), Mentice AB (Sweden), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (UK), and Operative Experience Inc. (UK), and Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden), among others.

CAE Inc. (Canada):

CAE Inc. is a leader in simulation and training technologies, with a specialized Healthcare division offering high-fidelity patient simulators, ultrasound simulators, pediatric simulators, and surgical simulation systems. The company operates globally across 80+ countries, leveraging direct and partner-driven channels. CAE's core competencies include AR/VR integration, haptic feedback, and simulation center management. Major activities include strategic partnerships, acquisitions (e.g., Medicor), and R&D investments. CAE focuses on developing innovative training solutions, such as Vimedix and LucinaAR, and supports simulation research through collaborations with global universities, enhancing clinical skills and patient outcomes.

Laerdal Medical (Norway)

Laerdal Medical specializes in simulation-based training to improve patient outcomes, offering high-fidelity patient simulators, CPR manikins, and task trainers. The company's core competencies lie in scalable digital learning, resuscitation, and trauma care training. Major activities include acquisitions (e.g., B-Line Medical) and partnerships (e.g., SimX for VR simulation). Laerdal strongly focuses on innovation and adaptive learning, collaborating with global organizations such as the American Heart Association and GAVI. These initiatives enable Laerdal to lead in digital healthcare education and significantly advance clinical competency and patient safety.

