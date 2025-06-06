GoDaddy 2024 Sustainability Report: Customers & Communities | Community Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2024 Sustainability Report

Community Engagement

At GoDaddy, we're dedicated to building and promoting a culture that celebrates community.

We strive to create a more successful workplace and a stronger, more connected global landscape throughout our industry. We take a human- centered approach to empower our employees and the communities in which we operate, including entrepreneurs we serve. Fostering meaningful connections and making a positive impact are key parts of our ethos.

Employee Volunteerism & Giving

GoDaddy's Corporate Sustainability and ESG Team facilitates employee volunteerism as well as our corporate philanthropy and an employee donation match program to ensure our employees can get involved with and support community efforts and local nonprofit organizations.

All GoDaddy employees are eligible annually for 20 hours of paid time off to volunteer. We also offer each GoDaddy employee up to $1,500 annually as a one-to-one match on donations to eligible nonprofit organizations and/or $35 for every hour the employee volunteers with the organization. It's our way of supporting the causes that matter most to our people and encouraging community engagement and thoughtful leadership across our teams. Some of our 2024 highlights include:

$1.6 Million: Nearly $1.6 million donated through employees, volunteer rewards, corporate funds, and matching donations.

700: Donated to almost 700 nonprofits .

3,700: Nearly 3,700 hours volunteered.

INVESTING IN AN OPEN-SOURCE ECOSYSTEM

In December 2024, GoDaddy reinforced its commitment to open- source software innovation with a $520,000 donation to The WordPress Community Collective. This initiative supports the WordPress community by funding contributors who help sustain and grow the open-source ecosystem. GoDaddy's investment reflects its belief in our customers' right to access open-source tools that fuel creativity, empower digital entrepreneurs, and foster an inclusive web. Additionally, GoDaddy continues to enhance its Managed WordPress Hosting platform, giving developers greater control and performance to bring their ideas to life.

BRINGING TECHWOMEN TO GODADDY

In 2024, GoDaddy welcomed five inspiring women through the TechWomen program, a U.S. State Department initiative connecting technical women from Africa, Central and South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with U.S. host companies each year. Over several weeks, these participants gained insights into U.S. tech operations while receiving mentorship from our team. As a we work to make opportunity more inclusive for all, GoDaddy is proud to participate in the U.S. State Department program to empower women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

To learn more, read our 2024 Sustainability Report.

