MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the PFAS Testing Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest PFAS testing Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Restek Corporation, LANXESS, Evonik, and Cytiva among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the PFAS testing Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the PFAS testing Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Restek Corporation is a privately held company specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-performance chromatography columns and accessories. Renowned for its innovation and precision, Restek offers a broad portfolio of analytical solutions tailored for the analysis and quality monitoring of air, water, soil, food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and petroleum products. In addition to its chromatography products, Restek provides a comprehensive range of certified reference standards that support critical applications in environmental testing, clinical diagnostics, forensic science, toxicology, petrochemical analysis, and pharmaceutical research. Serving laboratories and research institutions around the globe, Restek is widely recognized for delivering reliable, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of analytical science professionals.

Evonik Industries AG, based in Essen, Germany, is a leading global specialty chemicals company known for delivering high-performance materials and innovative solutions across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, nutrition, coatings, agriculture, and energy. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and resource efficiency, Evonik leverages advanced research and development to drive innovation and support environmentally responsible practices. Evonik is actively pursuing the development of sustainable, fluorine-free alternatives. This includes the creation of advanced surfactants, coatings, and additives designed to replace traditional PFAS-based materials, reinforcing the company's commitment to safer, more sustainable chemical solutions.

LANXESS is a specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, established in 2004 as a spin-off from Bayer AG's chemicals division and select polymer operations. With a global presence spanning 32 countries, LANXESS focuses on the development, production, and marketing of high-quality chemical intermediates, additives, and consumer protection products.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 130 companies, of which the top 10 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the PFAS Testing Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Product (Instruments, consumables, and software & services), Technique (Liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), NMR spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, combustion ion chromatography, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), and other techniques), and Methods (EPA, DIN, ISO, ASTM, and Other methods), and Application.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

