International Olympic Committee: Dakar 2026 Learning Academy Officially Launches With First Cohort of Young Professionals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / International Olympic Committee news

The Dakar 2026 Learning Academy, a new flagship legacy initiative designed to recruit and train over 400 young professionals in Games delivery, was officially launched on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was held as part of the seventh visit of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission (CoCom) to Senegal. The training programme marks a key step in building local expertise ahead of the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) and ensuring a strong human legacy from the first Olympic sports event on African soil.

As part of the structured programme, participants receive 10 days of training delivered by the IOC, followed by five days of soft-skills development. Through interactive sessions and practical exercises, they gain essential knowledge in Games planning, sports and event operations, and functional area responsibilities. This equips them with the skills to support the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC), while helping to build long-term event delivery capacity across Senegal and the continent. Once their training is complete, participants will join the YOGOC, applying their skills directly to the coordination and delivery of the Youth Olympic Games.

In total, more than 400 young professionals will be trained through nine cohorts between now and September 2026. Over half of the Dakar 2026 workforce is expected to be composed of Learning Academy alumni, demonstrating the central role this initiative is playing in delivering the Games. The first cohort of 41 young professionals began their training in late April. They were selected from a pool of 1,800 applicants through a rigorous recruitment process.

During their visit, the Coordination Commission members observed the first cohort in training at the Learning Academy, where the participants' enthusiasm and engagement were clearly on display. The delegation later joined the uplifting launch ceremony, which was marked by heartfelt messages, infectious enthusiasm and a strong sense of purpose from the participants. The initiative reflects the Organising Committee's strong focus on people management and long-term legacy. It also supports broader efforts to embed youth empowerment at the heart of Dakar 2026.

IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry congratulated the trainees and praised the impact of the initiative and the spirit of the first cohort.

"Next year, when we host the Youth Olympic Games, you are going to show the world what it is to be African, to feel African and to have that experience. You are ambassadors for the young generation of what the sporting movement can be, and the legacy the Youth Olympic Games can leave behind."

- Kirsty Coventry, IOC President-elect

Humphrey Kayange, Chair of the Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission, said: "On behalf of the entire Commission, we're truly excited and looking forward to engaging with you. We're confident in your ability to deliver. Together, we will bring these Games to life and celebrate the Youth Olympic Games in a uniquely African way. I wish you all the best as you begin working across different functional areas in the coming weeks. We're looking forward to your success and the success of the Games."

Earlier during the CoCom meeting, Ibrahima Wade, General Coordinator of the YOGOC, emphasised the Academy's role in preparing the next generation of event professionals: "At the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy, participants will receive appropriate support through tailored training modules and an environment where sport and Olympism will contribute to their professional development, based around the values of friendship, excellence and respect. These young recruits will go on to play an active role in delivering the first Youth Olympic Games in Africa."

The Learning Academy is part of a broader suite of legacy initiatives led by the Organising Committee to ensure that Dakar 2026 leaves a lasting impact on young people across Senegal and the African continent. The YOG Dakar 2026 will take place for two weeks from 31 October, bringing together the world's best young athletes up to the age of 17. The Games will be held across three host sites (Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dakar-2026-learning-academy-officially-launches-with-first-cohor-1036342