Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - The second edition of the St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) concluded on a high note, bringing together regional leaders, economic citizens, global stakeholders, and potential investors in a powerful demonstration of the country's commitment to transparency, innovation, and sustainable development.

St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit (IGS)

With the theme "Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State," IGS 2025 underscored Prime Minister Terrance Drew's vision of building a sustainable and digital economy.

Organisers pointed out that the Summit was "perfectly timed and positioned for global investors," offering "unmatched access to exclusive, future-ready opportunities" in a nation determined to become the world's first sustainable island state.

To support deal-making, the Summit introduced an Investor Nexus Zone, a dedicated space where vetted service providers, developers and investors could meet face-to-face. In the Nexus Zone, participants could connect with real estate firms, financial advisers, business-formation experts and other professional service providers, effectively bringing "the entire investment ecosystem under one roof."

Prime Minister Drew set a forward-looking tone in his opening remarks. He highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis' pioneering role in establishing the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and said the country remains at the global forefront, continuously "redefining standards of integrity, transparency and innovation" in that industry.

Welcome remarks from St. Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew



He stressed that investors should be partners in nation-building, not just clients. "We are not here today to speak only about transactions; we are here to speak about partnerships."

Regional Leadership and Strengthening Oversight

During the summit, Timothy N. J. Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), highlighted the collective resolve of regional governments to ensure the long-term sustainability of CBI programmes. He emphasised that member states are united in their commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity and accountability.

A significant development in this regard is the establishment of a regional regulator for CBI/CIP programmes. This regional body is expected to enhance transparency, reinforce accountability measures, and uphold the integrity of investment migration in the Caribbean.

Enhancing Border Security with eTA System

As part of its digital transformation agenda, St. Kitts and Nevis has launched an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system designed exclusively for foreign travellers. This new system streamlines pre-arrival screening and reinforces national security protocols.

Speaking at the Summit, Alan Renaud, Business Development and Project Lead at Travizory Border Security SA, the firm that helped in building the eTA system, noted that it not only enhances border security but also improves traveller experience through automation and real-time authorisation. This initiative represents a key milestone in modernising border control and further aligning the nation's travel infrastructure with international best practices.

Driving Infrastructure Growth Through CBI

The IGS also looked at how the CBI Programme in St. Kitts and Nevis has played a pivotal role in funding significant infrastructure and tourism development projects. Delegates had the opportunity to conduct a tour of the following properties and were impressed with the quality of the construction.

Park Hyatt in St. Kitts

Belmont Gardens in Nevis

Four Seasons Resort Nevis

Royal St. Kitts Hotel in St. Kitts

Koi Resort in St. Kitts

Stakeholders discussed that these developments not only boost the nation's tourism offerings but also create local employment and strengthen the wider economy.

Raising the Bar on Due Diligence and International Cooperation

Furthermore, IGS discussed the landmark decisions by the St. Kitts and Nevis Government to uphold the CBI Programmes' international reputation. Just last year, St. Kitts and Nevis introduced the Continuing International Due Diligence (CIDD) Unit. This specialised body monitors CBI citizens abroad and works with international agencies on matters related to anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CFT), and law enforcement cooperation. The CIDD Unit exemplifies the country's proactive approach to risk management and long-term credibility.

Success Stories from Economic Citizens

The impact of the CBI Programme goes beyond financial investment; it fosters real human stories. James Taylor, an economic citizen, has become a strong advocate for the twin-island nation. He was also on one of the panel discussions at the IGS along with Mr Richard Skerrit, Dr Sirous Motevassel, H.E. Dr Christine Walwyn and SKIPA's Stanley Jacob.

Taylor said that while he has lived in many countries and cities before and finally settled on St. Kitts and reiterated how friendly and welcoming the local citizens are. He also noted that the country has an excellent business environment with a skilled and intelligent workforce on the island.

Another notable economic citizen from Switzerland, Prof. Dr. Oliver Ullrich, a distinguished space scientist, was the key-note speaker at the gala dinner and further highlighted the Programme's global appeal among high-achieving individuals who align with the values of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Digital Transformation with the Saturn Platform

The IGS focused on the recent digital advancements to the digitisation process. The Government has launched "Saturn" an innovative digital platform leveraging artificial intelligence to manage the entire CBI application process. The system provides real-time tracking for applicants, agents, and stakeholders, and consolidates all communication and query management into one centralised interface.

Saturn ensures a streamlined, secure, and transparent user experience, aligning with modern global service standards.

Adherence to AML/CFT Standards

The Summit also highlighted the country's efforts to meet global anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism benchmarks set by international watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Executive Chairman of CIU H.E. Calvin St. Juste reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis' commitment to transparency, due diligence, and responsible programme management.

Executive Chairman of the CIU H.E. Calvin St. Juste attended and spoke at the second annual Investment Gateway Summit

Investing in a Sustainable and Diversified Future

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advance its strategic investments in agriculture, renewable energy, and digital services. The establishment of the Investment Nexus Zone reflects a forward-thinking approach, with a focus on "Investment to Impact". These initiatives align with international goals for good governance and sustainable development, reinforcing the nation's position as a responsible and future-ready investment destination.

Notably, the Investment Gateway Summit, an annual event, is the opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis to showcase to the world all that it has to offer, from its natural beauty and rich culture to its progressive investment opportunities and commitment to sustainability.

More than just an international event, the Summit represents a meaningful invitation: a call for economic citizens to come home, experience the essence of the nation, and build a lasting connection with their second country. It is a powerful reminder that St. Kitts and Nevis is not only a place to invest in but a place that calls their economic citizens home to connect, collaborate and celebrate.

