BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R



As at 31 May 2025 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:



Derwent London REIT PLC

Great Portland Estates PLC

Safestore Holdings PLC

Sirius Real Estate Limited

Workspace Group REIT PLC



6 June 2025

