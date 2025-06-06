Germany registered 130 hours of negative day-ahead power prices in May, driven by midday solar oversupply, as PV output regularly outpaced demand. The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) says prices dipped below €1/($1. 14)MWh for 160 hours. From pv magazine Germany Germany's day-ahead electricity spot price turned negative for 130 hours in May, out of a total 744 hours for the month, according to data from Fraunhofer ISE. Negative prices occurred on 21 of the 31 days in May, typically when photovoltaic systems were operating at full capacity - between mid-morning and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...