Thalwil, Switzerland - 6 June 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announced the closing of the previously communicated divestment of its Cellular business to Trasna.
This strategic move reinforces u-blox's commitment to sharpening its focus on its core positioning technologies. The agreement with Trasna ensures continuity for the Cellular business, providing a strong platform for future growth under new ownership.
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, commented: "The closing of the Cellular divestment marks a key milestone in our transformation journey. With a sharper focus we look forward to continuing our growth path and delivering value to our stakeholders."
u-blox confirms its guidance for Q2 2025 of revenue of CHF 60 - 70 million in the second quarter of 2025 - compared to CHF 52.0 million in Q2 2024 (+15% - +35%) and CHF 60.2 million in Q1 2025 (0% - +16%) - and cash EBIT margin (adjusted)[1] of 0% to 10%, reflecting a gradual business recovery.
u-blox continues to expect conditions to gradually improve in 2025, with customer orders showing steady recovery. Excluding the Cellular business, u-blox anticipates:
[1] Excluding restructuring costs
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram - to shape a precise future. (www.u-blox.com)
