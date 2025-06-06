Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
6 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 754.624p. The highest price paid per share was 758.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 751.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,096,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,143,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
320
753.400
15:57:47
638
753.400
15:57:47
500
753.400
15:57:47
351
753.600
15:57:08
370
753.600
15:57:08
699
753.600
15:54:08
740
753.800
15:53:01
328
753.600
15:52:29
386
753.600
15:52:29
749
753.800
15:49:45
104
754.000
15:48:42
479
754.000
15:48:42
776
754.000
15:48:42
700
753.800
15:45:10
714
754.200
15:44:16
757
754.200
15:43:16
682
754.200
15:43:16
844
752.400
15:37:15
760
752.600
15:36:57
773
752.400
15:33:47
799
752.600
15:31:49
755
752.400
15:30:19
725
752.800
15:27:36
696
753.600
15:26:55
810
753.600
15:22:52
840
753.800
15:19:52
724
754.000
15:19:50
833
753.400
15:16:16
825
753.600
15:16:16
25
753.200
15:13:45
219
753.200
15:12:49
682
753.400
15:12:49
263
753.600
15:10:16
445
753.600
15:10:16
2098
754.600
15:09:21
20
754.600
15:08:20
2266
754.600
15:08:20
1224
754.600
15:08:17
240
754.600
15:08:17
1201
754.600
15:08:16
484
754.200
15:07:28
243
754.200
15:07:28
786
754.400
15:07:28
181
754.600
15:07:10
1224
754.600
15:07:10
697
754.600
15:07:06
100
754.600
15:06:07
673
754.600
15:06:07
388
754.800
15:06:07
418
754.800
15:06:07
752
755.400
15:06:07
451
755.600
15:05:20
341
755.600
15:05:20
759
755.800
15:05:20
1122
755.800
15:05:20
4
755.800
15:05:20
1317
755.600
15:01:41
786
755.600
15:00:58
824
756.200
15:00:58
840
756.800
14:59:38
746
756.800
14:58:10
716
757.000
14:58:10
41
756.200
14:51:31
772
756.200
14:51:31
729
756.400
14:51:04
836
756.400
14:51:04
734
756.800
14:50:34
150
756.400
14:46:41
189
756.400
14:46:41
437
756.400
14:46:41
818
756.400
14:46:41
831
755.200
14:36:45
679
754.800
14:35:34
752
755.000
14:34:16
716
753.800
14:30:21
18
754.200
14:26:16
678
754.200
14:26:16
690
754.600
14:25:50
812
754.000
14:20:36
732
754.000
14:17:09
354
754.200
14:17:03
412
754.200
14:17:03
833
754.200
14:09:36
819
754.400
14:00:04
701
754.800
13:57:20
691
754.600
13:54:12
775
755.200
13:48:22
667
755.600
13:48:21
78
755.600
13:48:21
29
754.200
13:43:11
673
754.200
13:43:11
808
754.600
13:42:52
703
755.000
13:38:08
685
756.000
13:35:38
300
756.600
13:34:52
388
756.600
13:34:52
435
756.600
13:32:50
332
756.600
13:32:50
814
756.200
13:30:41
718
755.000
13:27:59
799
755.000
13:23:31
19
754.800
13:21:26
776
754.800
13:21:26
690
755.200
13:15:28
737
754.800
13:05:03
271
755.400
13:04:16
534
755.400
13:04:16
680
754.400
12:52:21
803
754.000
12:42:26
800
754.600
12:39:49
30
754.600
12:39:49
13
753.400
12:27:45
193
753.200
12:27:45
579
753.200
12:27:45
811
753.400
12:27:45
750
753.200
12:09:22
715
753.200
12:08:40
718
752.400
12:05:40
836
752.200
11:58:18
747
751.000
11:42:02
760
751.400
11:36:04
679
751.400
11:28:17
752
752.200
11:22:50
823
752.600
11:22:30
792
753.000
11:08:35
825
753.400
11:01:17
798
753.800
10:57:36
775
754.600
10:52:24
835
754.800
10:52:15
838
754.400
10:43:19
791
754.600
10:43:13
709
754.600
10:42:51
709
754.800
10:42:51
184
753.400
10:26:29
520
753.400
10:26:29
389
753.800
10:23:07
425
753.800
10:23:07
808
753.800
10:21:14
214
753.800
10:18:52
497
753.800
10:18:52
1279
753.900
10:18:52
754
754.000
10:18:52
866
752.800
10:16:21
812
753.400
10:16:14
812
755.200
10:07:44
784
754.800
10:04:09
285
755.200
10:03:00
436
755.200
10:03:00
1209
755.100
10:03:00
765
754.800
10:01:22
1114
753.400
09:58:02
808
753.600
09:55:41
826
753.200
09:43:49
719
754.400
09:42:02
826
754.600
09:41:54
593
754.800
09:41:52
121
754.800
09:41:52
280
754.600
09:38:13
467
754.600
09:38:13
27
755.000
09:34:25
763
755.000
09:34:25
696
755.200
09:33:46
612
754.800
09:30:44
200
754.800
09:30:44
1013
755.200
09:30:39
797
754.000
09:27:00
229
754.000
09:26:43
556
754.000
09:26:43
318
755.600
09:17:30
364
755.600
09:17:30
707
755.800
09:17:17
821
755.600
09:12:10
774
755.600
09:10:25
682
755.400
09:07:32
810
756.200
08:57:39
662
756.600
08:50:26
53
756.600
08:50:26
842
757.000
08:48:06
814
756.600
08:43:10
826
757.400
08:40:31
809
757.200
08:34:22
761
757.400
08:28:56
779
756.800
08:24:28
756
756.800
08:24:28
1120
754.800
08:20:36
814
755.000
08:20:35
788
755.000
08:09:00
723
755.200
08:07:51
534
755.200
08:06:49
300
755.200
08:06:49
843
756.000
08:06:41
1091
757.200
08:05:10
695
758.000
08:05:10