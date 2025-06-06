Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
06.06.25 | 10:19
9,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

6 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 754.624p. The highest price paid per share was 758.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 751.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,096,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,143,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

320

753.400

15:57:47

638

753.400

15:57:47

500

753.400

15:57:47

351

753.600

15:57:08

370

753.600

15:57:08

699

753.600

15:54:08

740

753.800

15:53:01

328

753.600

15:52:29

386

753.600

15:52:29

749

753.800

15:49:45

104

754.000

15:48:42

479

754.000

15:48:42

776

754.000

15:48:42

700

753.800

15:45:10

714

754.200

15:44:16

757

754.200

15:43:16

682

754.200

15:43:16

844

752.400

15:37:15

760

752.600

15:36:57

773

752.400

15:33:47

799

752.600

15:31:49

755

752.400

15:30:19

725

752.800

15:27:36

696

753.600

15:26:55

810

753.600

15:22:52

840

753.800

15:19:52

724

754.000

15:19:50

833

753.400

15:16:16

825

753.600

15:16:16

25

753.200

15:13:45

219

753.200

15:12:49

682

753.400

15:12:49

263

753.600

15:10:16

445

753.600

15:10:16

2098

754.600

15:09:21

20

754.600

15:08:20

2266

754.600

15:08:20

1224

754.600

15:08:17

240

754.600

15:08:17

1201

754.600

15:08:16

484

754.200

15:07:28

243

754.200

15:07:28

786

754.400

15:07:28

181

754.600

15:07:10

1224

754.600

15:07:10

697

754.600

15:07:06

100

754.600

15:06:07

673

754.600

15:06:07

388

754.800

15:06:07

418

754.800

15:06:07

752

755.400

15:06:07

451

755.600

15:05:20

341

755.600

15:05:20

759

755.800

15:05:20

1122

755.800

15:05:20

4

755.800

15:05:20

1317

755.600

15:01:41

786

755.600

15:00:58

824

756.200

15:00:58

840

756.800

14:59:38

746

756.800

14:58:10

716

757.000

14:58:10

41

756.200

14:51:31

772

756.200

14:51:31

729

756.400

14:51:04

836

756.400

14:51:04

734

756.800

14:50:34

150

756.400

14:46:41

189

756.400

14:46:41

437

756.400

14:46:41

818

756.400

14:46:41

831

755.200

14:36:45

679

754.800

14:35:34

752

755.000

14:34:16

716

753.800

14:30:21

18

754.200

14:26:16

678

754.200

14:26:16

690

754.600

14:25:50

812

754.000

14:20:36

732

754.000

14:17:09

354

754.200

14:17:03

412

754.200

14:17:03

833

754.200

14:09:36

819

754.400

14:00:04

701

754.800

13:57:20

691

754.600

13:54:12

775

755.200

13:48:22

667

755.600

13:48:21

78

755.600

13:48:21

29

754.200

13:43:11

673

754.200

13:43:11

808

754.600

13:42:52

703

755.000

13:38:08

685

756.000

13:35:38

300

756.600

13:34:52

388

756.600

13:34:52

435

756.600

13:32:50

332

756.600

13:32:50

814

756.200

13:30:41

718

755.000

13:27:59

799

755.000

13:23:31

19

754.800

13:21:26

776

754.800

13:21:26

690

755.200

13:15:28

737

754.800

13:05:03

271

755.400

13:04:16

534

755.400

13:04:16

680

754.400

12:52:21

803

754.000

12:42:26

800

754.600

12:39:49

30

754.600

12:39:49

13

753.400

12:27:45

193

753.200

12:27:45

579

753.200

12:27:45

811

753.400

12:27:45

750

753.200

12:09:22

715

753.200

12:08:40

718

752.400

12:05:40

836

752.200

11:58:18

747

751.000

11:42:02

760

751.400

11:36:04

679

751.400

11:28:17

752

752.200

11:22:50

823

752.600

11:22:30

792

753.000

11:08:35

825

753.400

11:01:17

798

753.800

10:57:36

775

754.600

10:52:24

835

754.800

10:52:15

838

754.400

10:43:19

791

754.600

10:43:13

709

754.600

10:42:51

709

754.800

10:42:51

184

753.400

10:26:29

520

753.400

10:26:29

389

753.800

10:23:07

425

753.800

10:23:07

808

753.800

10:21:14

214

753.800

10:18:52

497

753.800

10:18:52

1279

753.900

10:18:52

754

754.000

10:18:52

866

752.800

10:16:21

812

753.400

10:16:14

812

755.200

10:07:44

784

754.800

10:04:09

285

755.200

10:03:00

436

755.200

10:03:00

1209

755.100

10:03:00

765

754.800

10:01:22

1114

753.400

09:58:02

808

753.600

09:55:41

826

753.200

09:43:49

719

754.400

09:42:02

826

754.600

09:41:54

593

754.800

09:41:52

121

754.800

09:41:52

280

754.600

09:38:13

467

754.600

09:38:13

27

755.000

09:34:25

763

755.000

09:34:25

696

755.200

09:33:46

612

754.800

09:30:44

200

754.800

09:30:44

1013

755.200

09:30:39

797

754.000

09:27:00

229

754.000

09:26:43

556

754.000

09:26:43

318

755.600

09:17:30

364

755.600

09:17:30

707

755.800

09:17:17

821

755.600

09:12:10

774

755.600

09:10:25

682

755.400

09:07:32

810

756.200

08:57:39

662

756.600

08:50:26

53

756.600

08:50:26

842

757.000

08:48:06

814

756.600

08:43:10

826

757.400

08:40:31

809

757.200

08:34:22

761

757.400

08:28:56

779

756.800

08:24:28

756

756.800

08:24:28

1120

754.800

08:20:36

814

755.000

08:20:35

788

755.000

08:09:00

723

755.200

08:07:51

534

755.200

08:06:49

300

755.200

08:06:49

843

756.000

08:06:41

1091

757.200

08:05:10

695

758.000

08:05:10


