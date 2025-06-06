ODIOT HOLDING: ODIOT SA consolidates the company's shares at a ratio of 100 to 1

ODIOT SA consolidates the company's shares

at a ratio of 100 to 1

Paris, June 6, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces, in accordance with a decision of the company's Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2025, using the delegations granted to it by the seventh resolution of the shareholders' general meeting dated May 22, 2025, its decision to carry out a consolidation of the Company's shares.

The purpose of this consolidation is to give the share a more qualitative value that aligns with the company's luxury positioning, and to reduce the number of outstanding shares, which cause volatility and high management costs.

This operation will have no impact on the total value of ODIOT SA shares held by shareholders, except for fractional shares.

The consolidation operations will begin on June 23, 2025, and end on July 23, 2025.

Terms of the consolidation:

Start date of the consolidation operations: June 23, 2025.

Number of shares subject to consolidation: Twenty-two million two hundred sixty-seven thousand two hundred nineteen (22'267'219) shares with a nominal value of €0.01.

Consolidation ratio: One hundred (100) old shares with a nominal value of one euro cent (€0.01) will be exchanged for one (1) new share with a nominal value of one euro (€1).

Number of new shares resulting from the consolidation: Two hundred twenty-two thousand six hundred seventy-two (222'672) shares with a nominal value of one euro (€1) each.

Consolidation period: The consolidation period will extend for up to thirty (30) days from the start date of the consolidation operations, as published in the legal notice in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, i.e., from June 23, 2025, to July 22, 2025 inclusive. The consolidation will therefore take effect on July 23, 2025.

Whole-share formation: Conversion of old shares into new shares will be carried out automatically.

Fractional shares: Shareholders who do not hold a number of old shares corresponding to a whole number of new shares must, on their own, buy or sell old shares to obtain a number of shares that is a multiple of one hundred (100), up to and including July 22, 2025. After this period, new shares that could not be individually allocated due to fractional entitlements will be sold on the stock market by financial intermediaries, and the proceeds will be distributed proportionally to the rights of the holders of said fractional shares within thirty (30) days from July 23, 2025.

Delisting: Non-consolidated shares remaining after the consolidation period will be delisted.

Centralization: All operations relating to the share consolidation will take place with Société Générale Securities Services - 32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812 - 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 - France, appointed as the consolidation agent.

Voting rights: During the consolidation period, the right to dividends and voting rights for both consolidated and pre-consolidation shares will be proportional to their respective nominal values. After the consolidation period, non-consolidated shares will lose their voting rights and will no longer be included in quorum calculations; their rights to future dividends will be suspended. Each consolidated share will then carry one (1) vote.

Share listing: The shares subject to consolidation will remain listed on the Euronext Access market of Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0004152700 until July 22, 2025, the last trading day.

Shares resulting from the consolidation will be listed on the Euronext Access market of Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0014010DV3 as of July 23, 2025, the first trading day.

Transaction Schedule

Share exchange period Share exchange period starts June 23, 2025 Share exchange period ends July 22, 2025 Consolidation operations Consolidation operations begin June 23, 2025 Consolidation operations end July 22, 2025 Management of fractional shares Start of sale/compensation period for fractional shares July 23, 2025 End of sale/compensation period for fractional shares August 21, 2025 Settlement-delivery of new shares Settlement-delivery date of new shares July 25, 2025

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGpyZpRuaJvGmpubap2Wmpdjm21mmmCVa2PKmWiZk8iccGmSymtlaJedZnJjlmdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92127-20250606_pr_odiotsa_shares_consolidation_en.pdf