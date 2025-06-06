Kevin McManus Law Announces 2025 Scholarship

Students Can Submit Their Scholarship Essays for a Chance to Win $2,000 in Financial Support.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Kevin McManus Law is proud to support the launch of a new scholarship program funded and administered by the KML Charitable Foundation, Inc. , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the mission of giving back to the community through education, advocacy, and service.

The Overcoming Adversity Through Sports Scholarship is available to undergraduate and graduate students across the United States. Students have the opportunity to win $2,000 to dedicate toward their continued education provided that they meet the scholarship's qualifying criteria.

To qualify for the Overcoming Adversity Through Sports Scholarship, students must be accepted at or currently enrolled in a United States college, university, or graduate school. Kevin McManus Law invites students from all areas of study to apply for the team's financial support.

Students can draft a 500- to 750-word essay going into detail about the adversity they've overcome while playing high school or recreational sports for a chance to win $2,000. Kevin McManus Law's scholarship selection committee must receive students' essays and application forms by October 30, 2025, to be considered for the award.

"We're honored to help support this initiative through the KML Charitable Foundation," said Kevin McManus, founder of Kevin McManus Law and board member of the Foundation. "Education has the power to change lives, and we're committed to helping young people achieve their goals."

The scholarship selection committee cannot accept applications submitted after October 30, 2025. Additionally, students need to make sure they've included all of the essential application materials along with their application forms to qualify for Kevin McManus Law's support.

The law firm specifically requests that students organically create their scholarship essays. Please don't use AI to generate a scholarship essay for the Overcoming Adversity Through Sports Scholarship. Students who use AI to create their scholarship essays will be automatically disqualified.

The scholarship selection committee reserves up to three months after the Overcoming Adversity Through Sports Scholarship deadline passes to choose a scholarship winner.

Kevin McManus Law and its attorneys wish students the best of luck in completing their applications! The team looks forward to uplifting outstanding students for years to come.

About KML Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The KML Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering opportunity and well-being in the Kansas City community through education, outreach, and charitable initiatives.

About Kevin McManus Law

The team with Kevin McManus Law takes pride in uplifting clients in need of legal support. The firm believes in supporting victims of personal injury accidents, as well as anyone interested in pursuing ERISA claims and disability support.

Clients who turn to Kevin McManus Law can trust the team to honestly and transparently explain their legal options. The team uses plain language to demystify the laws relevant to its clients' cases and, in doing so, makes legal action all the more accessible.

Kevin McManus Law offers free case consultations to anyone with questions about their right to legal action. Schedule a no-obligation appointment with a legal team member today.

SOURCE: Kevin McManus Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kevin-mcmanus-law-announces-2025-scholarship-1036007