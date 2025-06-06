Feed the Children Recognizes International Children's Day with Commitment to End Childhood Hunger

Nonprofit launches new PSA campaign "What Kind of World do you Want" to raise awareness and inspire collective action

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / As the world observes International Children's Day, Feed the Children reaffirms its commitment to children's rights and well-being, beginning with access to nutritious food, clean water, and education. The nonprofit believes that no child can thrive unless their basic needs are met.

According to the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises , over 295 million people in 53 countries faced acute food insecurity in 2024-an increase of 13 million from the year before. For Feed the Children, this day underscores the urgency of its mission to end childhood hunger.

"Childhood hunger is an urgent global issue that requires collective action," said Emily Callahan, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our programs here at home and around the world, we are providing children and families with the vital resources they need to build stronger, healthier futures."

This International Children's Day, the organization celebrates its programs and partnerships that help make a difference in the lives of children and their families around the world. Feed the Children launches a new PSA titled "What Kind of World Do You Want ," which highlights children's unmet needs and calls on everyone to be part of the solution. Set to the song "World" by Five for Fighting, the campaign's message is clear: A world where no child goes to bed hungry is possible-if we create it together.

Feed the Children believes that everyone can be part of the change to make the world a better place. This is the moment to unite behind a global movement to end childhood hunger. World hunger is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it has devastating long-term consequences - especially for children. Learning about childhood hunger is the first step towards fixing the problem.

Five Facts About Childhood Hunger

1. Millions of children go to bed hungry.

One in five children globally-approximately 148 million-suffers from hunger, lacking the nourishment needed to grow, learn, and thrive. ( UN )

2. Hunger has lasting consequences.

Hunger causes stunting (impaired growth and development) and wasting (rapid weight loss and severe malnutrition), both of which can be fatal or lead to lifelong challenges.

3. Hunger claims lives.

Hunger contributes to 3 million child deaths each year. Nearly half of all deaths in children under five are linked to malnutrition. (WFP)

4. Hunger affects every region

In the U.S., 1 in 5 children experience food insecurity ( USDA ). Globally, 24.8% of Asia's, 28.2 of Latin America and the Caribbean's, and 58% of Africa's population experience food insecurity. (The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024, FAO )

5. We can end hunger-together.

In 2024, Feed the Children distributed over 80.6 million pounds of food and essentials in the U.S., and 62 million meals across eight countries. But the fight can't be won alone.

Access to food is a fundamental human right. Feed the Children invites everyone to take action this InternationalChildrensDay by supporting programs that provide food, essentials, clean water, and opportunity. Donations can be made at feedthechildren.org .

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

