DP World Champions Sustainable Ocean Stewardship on World Ocean Day 2025

From mangrove restoration to green marine certifications, DP World is advancing ocean stewardship across the Americas and beyond - demonstrating how resilient trade and thriving marine ecosystems go hand in hand.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 6, 2025 / Each year on World Ocean Day, observed globally on June 8, we are reminded of the urgent environmental challenges confronting our oceans - from rising sea levels projected to impact over 200 million people by 2100, to the accelerating degradation of marine ecosystems. These realities underscore the need for decisive, collaborative action to protect and restore ocean health.

"World Ocean Day highlights the importance of the ocean for life on Earth and the role each of us can play in helping create a healthy ocean," states the World Ocean Day organization. "The ocean is our planet's life support system - it regulates the climate, produces over half of the oxygen we breathe, powers the global economy, and as the world's largest ecosystem, it sustains an incredible wealth of biodiversity."

This year's theme, Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us, reminds us of the critical importance of marine environments to our lives and livelihoods. With 90% of global trade transported by sea, healthy oceans are essential to global economic stability, the longevity of our coastal assets, and the resilience of our supply chains.

This is where the opportunity lies - to lead with ocean-positive action and sustainable maritime practices.

Making a Positive Impact

At DP World, we are driving meaningful change through our Ocean Strategy, a blueprint for integrating ocean-positive practices into global trade. This initiative positions the company at the forefront of the Sustainable Blue Economy, where economic growth and environmental protection go hand in hand.

This year's World Ocean Day aligns with the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC), bringing together leaders across sectors to accelerate progress on UN Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water. DP World is proud to support this global agenda by translating sustainability commitments into measurable action.

From piloting ocean innovations like Living Seawalls at our sites - to increasingly restoring mangrove ecosystems worldwide - we're taking action to regenerate marine ecosystems. In 2024, we launched a $100 million Blue Bond to finance sustainable port infrastructure, waste-management solutions and marine ecosystem restoration.

Ocean Stewardship in Action: Projects Across the Americas

DP World recognizes that safeguarding ocean health demands cross-sector cooperation and local engagement. Across the Americas, the company is advancing ocean conservation and water stewardship through science-based programs and community partnerships as part of its Our World, Our Future sustainability strategy. Some key programs include:

Water Quality Monitoring in Canada: At the Port of Prince Rupert, DP World actively participates in the Marine Environmental Water Quality Program and Advisory Working Group. Together, these initiatives monitor critical indicators such as turbidity, nutrients, bacteria, metals, and hydrocarbons to assess the impact of maritime activity on water health.

Green Marine Certifications in Canada: Late last year, we deepened our commitment to environmental stewardship by enrolling three terminals - Vancouver, Nanaimo, and Saint John - in the voluntary Green Marine environmental certification program. Green Marine addresses priority environmental issues including air emissions, greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community relations.

Mangrove Restoration in Ecuador: In Ecuador, DP World is restoring critical mangrove habitats, which serve as natural carbon sinks and protect coastal biodiversity. To date, the company has planted 250,000 seedlings across 105 hectares in El Morro and Isla Puná - capturing over 50,700 tons of CO2. This effort contributes to the company's global target of restoring at least 280 hectares of mangroves by 2030.

Aquatic Fauna Monitoring in Brazil: At the Port of Santos, DP World leads a long-term Aquatic Fauna Monitoring Program to assess biodiversity and track the presence of invasive species and pollutants. Launched in 2023, this initiative reflects the company's commitment to ecosystem health under its global sustainability framework, Our World, Our Future.

A Call to Collective Action

On this World Ocean Day, DP World reaffirms its commitment to protecting marine ecosystems as a foundation for sustainable global trade. Through educational programming, stakeholder collaboration, and nature-based solutions, we are investing in resilient, inclusive, and ocean-positive futures for all.

Explore how DP World is shaping a more sustainable global economy.

